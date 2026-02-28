What Tourists Should Do During Mexico Wildfires

Recent forest fires have disrupted travel plans in Mexico's tourist hotspots. Here's what travelers need to know about safety, official guidance, and next steps.

Recent forest fires have forced tourists and locals alike to reconsider their travel and safety plans in some of Mexico’s most popular vacation destinations. As wildfires impact regions known for their natural beauty and tourism, travelers face urgent decisions about evacuation, safety, and itinerary changes. Here’s a comprehensive look at the current situation, the risks, and the best actions for tourists in affected areas.

The Scope of the Wildfires in Mexico

According to Mexican government data, forest fires have increased in both frequency and intensity in several states, including tourist-heavy areas. Fires can threaten not only property and wildlife, but also disrupt travel infrastructure such as roadways, airports, and hotel operations.

Hundreds of fires are reported annually, with peak season running from February through June.

Thousands of hectares of forest and protected parkland are affected each year, according to Protección Civil.

These fires can lead to evacuations of resorts and communities, air quality concerns, and closures of attractions, making it crucial for visitors to stay informed and prepared.

Official Guidance for Travelers

The U.S. Department of State frequently updates its travel advisories for Mexico, including region-specific information about natural disasters like wildfires. Travelers are urged to:

Monitor official advisories and local news for evolving safety information.

Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency updates.

Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency personnel.

The Mexican government’s Protección Civil also provides protocols and safety recommendations, including evacuation routes, shelter locations, and health precautions during fire events.

Immediate Steps for Tourists During a Wildfire

If you find yourself in or near an affected area:

Stay indoors if safe to do so, to avoid smoke inhalation.

Prepare for possible evacuation by gathering essentials: passports, medications, water, and emergency contacts.

Keep mobile devices charged and enabled for emergency alerts.

Consult the CDC’s wildfire emergency guide for tips on respiratory safety and evacuation readiness.

The official government guide (in Spanish) outlines step-by-step actions before, during, and after an evacuation, with special advice for those unfamiliar with local terrain or language barriers.

Travel Disruptions and Economic Impact

Wildfires can lead to flight cancellations, road closures, and temporary shutdowns of hotels and tourist sites. According to Statista, tourism is a major contributor to Mexico’s economy, and disruptions can have significant ripple effects:

In 2023, Mexico welcomed over 38 million international tourists , with a substantial portion visiting coastal and forested regions now at risk from fires.

, with a substantial portion visiting coastal and forested regions now at risk from fires. Local economies dependent on tourism may experience short-term losses due to evacuation orders and closures.

Travelers are encouraged to check with airlines, hotels, and tour operators for the latest updates on cancellations, refunds, or rescheduling options.

Why Wildfires Are Becoming More Common

The UN Environment Programme has noted a global rise in wildfire frequency and severity, attributing the trend to climate change, land use changes, and prolonged droughts. Mexico is among the countries seeing a marked increase in extraordinary landscape fires, which threaten both ecosystems and human activity.

Staying Safe and Informed

As wildfires continue to affect popular destinations, tourists should remain vigilant and flexible. The key steps are to monitor official channels, prepare for rapid changes, and adhere to all local safety instructions. For those planning upcoming trips, consider purchasing travel insurance that covers natural disasters, and keep abreast of any updated advisories.

Ultimately, while wildfires can disrupt travel plans, following expert and official guidance maximizes personal safety and helps local communities respond effectively. For more information on current fires, evacuation guides, and preparedness tips, consult the resources linked above.