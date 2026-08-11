How well are schools teaching children life-saving swimming skills?

Many children still leave primary school unable to swim 25 metres, but Sheffield's citywide lessons show how schools can treat swimming as a life-saving skill, not an extra.

In England, primary pupils are expected to leave school able to swim 25 metres, use a range of strokes effectively and perform safe self-rescue in different water-based situations, yet national and regional figures show too many never get there. A child's ability to swim can still depend on the school they attend, and that gap leaves families to shoulder a safety skill the curriculum already says every primary pupil should learn.

What schools are meant to teach

The English national curriculum is explicit: primary pupils must be taught swimming and water safety as part of PE.

Sheffield-linked school resources mirror that requirement with a water skills scheme of work, and Sheffield School Swimming aims not just to get children into water but to keep them safe in it and push beyond the minimum standard. The Sheffield Physical Education, School Sport & Physical Activity Alliance treats swimming as both a life skill and a gateway to wider water-based activity, from outdoor sports to future employment.

How wide the shortfall remains

Almost half of primary school children in England could not swim a length by themselves, and more than 1,000 primary schools did not offer swim lessons at all. Swim England has warned that more than one million children could leave primary school unable to meet the minimum national curriculum standard.

A Swim:ED impact report found that almost one in three UK children, 28%, leave primary school unable to swim. Taken together, the figures show a system where access to lessons, lesson quality and time in the water still vary too much from one area to another.

Around a quarter of Yorkshire pupils leave primary school unable to swim 25 metres. Children who never reach the curriculum standard in a pool are less prepared for canals, rivers, reservoirs and the coast, where the consequences of panic or poor technique can be immediate.

Sheffield's local approach

Sheffield City Council runs Sheffield School Swimming, which delivers statutory curriculum swimming lessons for primary-aged pupils across the city. The council's PE, Swimming and Outdoor Learning team focuses on the health, safety and wellbeing of young people, and Sheffield School Swimming's own water safety pages treat learning to swim as a basic right rather than an optional extra.

The local setup gives schools a structured way to meet the curriculum instead of leaving every headteacher to piece together private provision. The Sheffield School Swimming website sets a goal of ensuring children are safe in water and exceed national curriculum standards, which is a higher bar than simply completing a few lessons.

One social media post from Sheffield School Swimming cited its report showing a 45% increase in child drowning, while another featured children who had been using armbands learning to swim without them after positive experience in lessons.

Why Parliament has taken notice

A House of Commons Library briefing on water safety education lists a Commons Chamber debate for 19 June 2025, led by Darren Paffey MP. Education is devolved, but the curriculum requirements apply to England, which keeps swimming instruction squarely inside the national policy debate.

A 2019 House of Lords debate on schools, swimming and life-saving skills referred to a review that identified six key areas and made 16 practical recommendations for improving curriculum swimming in primary schools.

In July 2025, the Department for Education announced that the Water Safety Code would be included in updated RSHE guidance after campaigning by RLSS UK. The updated guidance, due from September 2026, would make water safety education a more explicit statutory part of school life across England, teaching pupils how to recognise risk and keep safe around water.

What effective provision needs to do

The strongest school swimming programmes do more than book a pool slot. They need enough time in the water for children to reach 25 metres, practice different strokes and rehearse self-rescue in a way that sticks. They also need to build confidence gradually, because children who are nervous in a pool are unlikely to be ready for the realities of open water without careful instruction.

When schools do not provide that pathway, families end up filling the gap themselves. That means finding private lessons, paying extra and fitting in travel and timetables outside school hours, which deepens inequality for children whose schools offer less.