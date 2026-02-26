Wildfires Disrupt Travel in Top Mexican Destinations

Wildfires are disrupting travel plans in popular Mexican destinations. Here’s what travelers need to know about safety, evacuations, and next steps.

Wildfires are increasingly impacting some of Mexico’s most visited vacation spots, forcing travelers and locals alike to respond quickly to a changing landscape. With fires ablaze in key tourist states, travelers are facing cancelled flights, evacuations, and safety concerns — raising important questions about what to do if your trip is affected.

Rising Wildfire Risks in Tourist Destinations

Recent months have seen a significant uptick in wildfires across Mexico, with major incidents reported in states such as Quintana Roo, Jalisco, and Baja California Sur. These regions are home to well-known vacation spots like Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos, all of which attract millions of visitors annually. According to data from Mexico’s Secretaría de Turismo, Quintana Roo alone welcomed over 17 million tourists in 2023, underscoring the potential scale of disruption.

Annual forest fire incidents in Mexico have risen, with official data tables showing thousands of fires affecting hundreds of thousands of hectares in 2025.

Many of these blazes occur during the dry season, when high temperatures and winds increase risk in forested and coastal areas popular with travelers.

Immediate Steps for Travelers Caught in Wildfire Zones

If your vacation destination is threatened or affected by wildfire, authorities advise following local evacuation orders and staying informed through official channels. Mexico’s Civil Protection agency provides protocols and updates for both residents and visitors. The official guidelines stress the importance of:

Monitoring local news and weather alerts for evacuation instructions

Heeding official advice on road closures and shelter locations

Having a travel emergency kit ready, including travel documents and essentials

The U.S. Department of State’s Mexico Travel Advisory is regularly updated with real-time information on affected regions, safety recommendations, and emergency contacts for U.S. citizens abroad.

Health and Safety Considerations

Wildfires not only disrupt travel logistics but can also pose health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with preexisting respiratory conditions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance on how to protect yourself from smoke and poor air quality during wildfire events:

Limit outdoor activity when air quality is poor

Keep windows and doors closed in indoor spaces

Follow evacuation orders promptly to avoid injury

Travel Insurance, Refunds, and Next Steps

For travelers whose plans are interrupted, most airlines and hotels in affected regions are offering flexible rebooking or refunds. Travel insurance policies may cover evacuation or trip interruption, but coverage varies by provider. Experts recommend contacting your airline, hotel, and insurer as soon as possible to understand your options.

Long-Term Outlook for Mexican Tourism

Wildfires are becoming a recurring challenge for Mexico’s tourism industry, with climate patterns contributing to more frequent and intense incidents. According to NOAA’s analysis of natural disasters in Mexico, the combination of drought, heatwaves, and forest management issues is increasing risk, especially in popular vacation corridors.

While Mexico remains a top destination for international travelers, ongoing investments in emergency preparedness and forest protection will be critical to future resilience. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed, prioritize safety, and consult official resources before and during their trips.

For more information on wildfires, travel advisories, and health tips, consult the latest updates from Mexican government agencies, the CDC, and your embassy.