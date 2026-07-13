A Chinese graduate of Peking University allegedly built a bridge between chemical suppliers and Mexican fentanyl labs, moving drug profits across continents and into U.S. courts.

Zhang Zhidong, a 39-year-old Chinese national also known as Zhi Dong Zhang and “Brother Wang,” was returned to the United States from Mexico on October 23, 2025, after U.S. prosecutors alleged he had operated a sprawling narcotics and money-laundering network across Mexico and beyond. He was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn on November 19, 2025, on charges including international cocaine distribution conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, methamphetamine offenses and money laundering.

The case centers on a supply chain that prosecutors say tied Chinese chemical sourcing to Mexican production. Zhang graduated from Peking University in Beijing with a Spanish degree in 2010 and moved to Mexico in 2011 to work for a Chinese-owned iron ore company. The Department of Justice alleges his narcotics operation in Mexico dated to at least 2016, and that he was designated a Consolidated Priority Organization Target, a label reserved for the most significant traffickers in the world. In court, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called him one of “the world's most dangerous traffickers.”

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Mexican authorities alleged Zhang trafficked more than 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, 1,800 kilograms of fentanyl and more than 600 kilograms of methamphetamine, while generating more than $150 million a year in drug profits. Mexican authorities alleged the network had links to both the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, with operations stretching across the Americas, Europe, China and Japan. Fentanyl itself is extraordinarily concentrated: a synthetic opioid about 50 times more potent than heroin, it can be lethal in a dose as small as a few grains of salt and has killed tens of thousands of people each year, mostly in the United States.

Source: chinaglobalsouth.com

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

He left Mexico in July 2025 after being placed on house arrest, later reached Cuba with a false passport after being denied entry to Russia for the same reason, and was detained there with two other people before being handed over. President Donald Trump used trafficking as a rationale for tariffs and for describing traffickers as “narco-terrorists,” while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly criticized the judicial decision that allowed Zhang to leave prison for house arrest before his escape.