Howard University unenrolls 502 freshmen over missed tuition deadline

Howard unenrolled 502 freshmen over a July 10 payment deadline, then began restoring seats as families said aid had not posted and the semester neared.

Howard University had reinstated at least 46 incoming freshmen by July 27 after it unenrolled 502 first-year students for missing a July 10 tuition payment or payment-arrangement deadline. The fall 2026 semester was set to begin Aug. 17, leaving families scrambling to reverse removals that came before students ever stepped into class.

The billing timeline was not straightforward. Howard’s Student Financial Services page listed an Aug. 3, 2026 tuition payment deadline for fall 2026, while the university’s 2026-2027 student financial calendar listed the first payment on the fall payment plan as due July 15. Howard said the impacted students were notified by email after they missed the required deadline.

That gap helped fuel the anger. Some families said scholarship aid had not yet posted when the deadline passed, and one parent said many of the affected students had full-ride scholarships. One of the students caught in the enrollment sweep was A’Zariah Miles, 17, of Knoxville, Tennessee, whose place at Howard was suddenly put in jeopardy.

Several frustrated families traveled hours to Washington, D.C., to seek answers from the university. For first-generation and lower-income students who depend on aid timing to match enrollment windows, the episode showed how quickly a billing cutoff, a delayed scholarship posting and an email notice can combine to knock a student out of the freshman class.

Howard’s interim president said the university was acting in line with standard university practice. Even so, the partial reinstatements by late July underscored the scale of the breakdown: hundreds of new students were removed from the rolls, at least 46 were let back in, and most were still unenrolled as the semester approached.