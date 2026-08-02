HP replaces Victus 15 with HyperX Omen gaming laptop line

HP’s new HyperX Omen 15 brings RTX 5050, 2K 165Hz and Core Ultra 7 specs to the old Victus slot, while the sub-$800 entry point fades.

HP has moved the Victus 15 out of its gaming lineup and into a new HyperX-branded Omen 15, a change that pushes its once-budget gateway closer to premium territory. The old Victus slot had been one of the lowest-cost ways to buy a first gaming laptop, with prices around $800 and sometimes less on sale.

The new HyperX Omen 15.3-inch model shown at Best Buy lists an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 2K 165Hz display in Shadow Black. HP’s own store listings also show HyperX Omen configurations built around the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU and 8GB of GDDR7 memory, underscoring that the replacement machine is anchored to Nvidia’s newer entry-level RTX 50-series hardware rather than the older budget cards that defined Victus.

HP has long drawn a clean line between the two families. Its comparison pages describe OMEN as the performance gaming line and Victus as the budget line, but the new laptop blurs that boundary by bringing features that were once reserved for pricier machines into the old entry-level slot. HP’s CES 2025 gaming messaging centered on “the future of play” and OMEN AI, which the company pitched as a one-click way to optimize gaming performance, while the company also talked about “smarter systems” and “cooler builds.”

AI-generated illustration

The pricing shift is easier to see when set beside the outgoing Victus 15 hardware. A Victus 15 listing showed a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD panel, Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Another Victus 15 listing in July 2025 put the model at $820. Against that backdrop, the new Omen 15’s 2K screen, faster refresh rate, higher-tier processor and RTX 5050 graphics move HP’s cheapest recognizable gaming notebook further away from the bargain shelf.

By CES 2026, HyperX’s name had also started appearing on HP’s new Omen gaming laptops, and every new model used a 16:10 screen with options to move from IPS to fast-refreshing OLED. A later HP HyperX Omen 15 listing from LaptopMedia showed a 15.3-inch WUXGA 165Hz IPS panel, Intel Core 5 210H, RTX 5050, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a weight of 2.42 kg. Taken together, the specs show a line moving upmarket at the same moment the old Victus price point is being replaced, leaving the cheapest decent entry into HP gaming thinner than before.