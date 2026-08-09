HPV research transformed understanding of head and neck cancers

Gillison showed that HPV, not just smoking or alcohol, drives many throat cancers, recasting prevention, screening and vaccine policy around cancer risk.

Maura L. Gillison helped overturn the old assumption that throat cancers were mainly diseases of smoking and heavy drinking. Her work showed that human papillomavirus, especially HPV-16, drives a distinct form of oropharyngeal cancer and forced clinicians to separate HPV-positive disease from tobacco- and alcohol-related tumors. That shift changed how doctors think about screening, treatment and prevention, and it pushed HPV vaccination into the center of cancer policy.

A new cause for a disease long blamed on tobacco

In May 2007, the established view was clear: smoking and alcohol were the main risks for head and neck cancers. Gillison’s research pointed to a different pathway, showing that oral infection with HPV was the strongest risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer. Johns Hopkins Medicine later summed up the breakthrough by saying she proved the virus was present in tumor cells of a subset of patients, and described HPV as a “smoking gun.”

That finding mattered because it separated two diseases that had often been discussed as one. A cancer tied to infection does not behave the same way as a cancer tied to long-term tobacco and alcohol exposure, and Gillison’s work gave doctors a biological reason to treat those tumors differently. Johns Hopkins reported on March 31, 2008, that people who had heavily used tobacco and alcohol were nearly five times more likely to develop HPV-negative head and neck cancers, underscoring that the HPV-driven cases formed a separate category.

How the standard of care changed

Later coverage said HPV, particularly HPV-16, causes a distinct type of head and neck cancer. That was not a minor refinement in the literature, but a change in how the disease itself was defined. What had once been assumed to be mostly a smoking-and-drinking cancer was now understood to include a major viral pathway, and later coverage said most head and neck cancers in the United States are now related to HPV infection rather than tobacco and alcohol.

The scale of that shift was reflected in one cited figure: 73% of U.S. head and neck cancers as HPV-related. That number gave national weight to what had begun as a molecular finding in tumor cells. It also helped explain why Gillison’s work did more than explain cause, it changed the standard of care and saved lives by helping patients avoid needless treatment.

That medical consequence came from recognizing that HPV-positive and HPV-negative cancers do not belong in the same treatment bucket. Once clinicians could distinguish which tumors were driven by HPV and which were tied to tobacco and alcohol, they could make better decisions about intensity of care instead of treating every patient as if the disease behaved the same way. The result was not just better biology on paper, but a more precise approach to patient management.

Vaccination became a cancer-prevention story

Gillison’s influence reached far beyond pathology slides and oncology clinics. The Throat Cancer Foundation said her work helped transform throat cancer prevention, and tributes from the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, MD Anderson, and the Oral Cancer Foundation all pointed to the same larger effect: her discovery helped keep lives from being lost years later through expanded vaccination, refined screening and better treatment decisions.

That is where her legacy intersected with public health. HPV vaccination was never only a sexual-health issue in the world Gillison helped reveal, because the virus was also driving a substantial share of cancers that had once been attributed mainly to behavior such as smoking. By connecting HPV to head and neck cancer, she made prevention harder to dismiss as a niche intervention and easier to understand as cancer prevention with national stakes.

Her work also changed how screening was discussed. If a cancer arises through a distinct viral pathway, then identifying that pathway becomes part of prevention, diagnosis and treatment planning rather than an afterthought. In that sense, Gillison did more than link a virus to tumors. She helped redefine where prevention begins, long before a patient reaches a clinic with symptoms.

A career recognized across oncology

Gillison died on June 21, 2026, at age 61. She died of small bowel cancer, a rare disease unrelated to the cancer field she helped redefine. The timing prompted tributes across oncology and medicine, with ASCO remembering her as a Karnofsky Award recipient and a pioneer in HPV-associated cancers.

Johns Hopkins, where she earned both her medical degree and Ph.D., mourned the physician-scientist who launched the research establishing the HPV link. That institutional connection matters because her career was not just about one discovery, but about building the evidence that changed how doctors classify disease, how public health frames vaccination, and how cancer prevention is understood in the United States.