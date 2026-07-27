HSBC to hire 200 in Singapore hub for AI and wealth push

HSBC is adding more than 200 jobs in Singapore, splitting the hire between AI specialists and wealth managers as it builds its first global AI centre there.

HSBC will hire more than 100 artificial intelligence specialists and 100 wealth managers in Singapore, a move that ties the bank’s technology buildout to its push for affluent clients in Asia. The expansion deepens one of HSBC Holdings plc’s most important regional hubs and places Singapore at the center of a strategy built around automation, private capital and cross-border banking.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Wong Kee Joo said the expansion “reflects our confidence in the country’s future as a leading wealth, trade, and innovation hub”. The bank is also setting up its first global AI centre of excellence in Singapore, with the centre slated to open in the second half of 2026. The AI hiring will cover natural language processing, software engineering and data analytics, showing that HSBC wants in-house capability rather than a narrow dependence on outside vendors.

The wealth-management hiring points in the same direction. HSBC plans to bring in relationship managers to serve affluent clients, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, a client base that has grown in importance as more Asian wealth is booked and managed through Singapore. HSBC’s own careers materials already list Singapore as a key hiring location and identify International Wealth and Premier Banking in Singapore as a priority area, underscoring that the business is a core part of the bank’s franchise rather than an add-on.

ペウゲオト via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The timing also fits Singapore’s policy direction. The city-state urged financial firms in May to use AI to create better jobs, a signal that regulators want the industry to adopt automation without sacrificing the high-value roles that have helped make Singapore a regional financial center. HSBC’s recruitment plan mirrors that approach by pairing AI specialists with front-line wealth managers, two roles that rarely sit beside each other in the same hiring announcement.

For HSBC, the Singapore push is part of its wider Asian growth strategy. The bank has long used the city as a base for serving Southeast Asian clients who want access to private banking, asset allocation advice and cross-border services, and the latest hiring wave suggests that demand remains strong. By building technical capacity and client-facing coverage at the same time, HSBC is betting that the next phase of banking in Asia will be both more automated and more personalized.