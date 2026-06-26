Hub International files confidentially for US IPO as listing speculation builds

Hub International quietly filed a confidential S-1, putting a $29 billion broker at the edge of public markets after a $1.6 billion minority deal.

Hub International Holdings Inc. confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2026, taking the first formal step toward a US initial public offering. The Chicago-based insurance broker did not disclose the size of the offering, the number of shares or a price range, and said any proceeds would go toward general corporate purposes, including possible debt repayment.

The filing lands after years of speculation around one of North America’s largest insurance brokers and after a capital-markets backdrop that has started to look more receptive to big private-company listings. Hub was valued at $29 billion in a minority investment round that closed in May 2025, when about $1.6 billion in new equity came in from T. Rowe Price, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek. Hellman & Friedman bought Hub in 2013 in a deal valued at about $4.4 billion, and a public debut would give long-time owners a cleaner exit path while giving Hub another source of capital for expansion.

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Hub’s scale helps explain why the market is watching. Business Insurance ranked the company No. 6 among the world’s largest brokers in 2025, based on 2024 brokerage revenue of $4.77 billion, an 11.8% increase from the prior year. The broker also remained one of the sector’s most active consolidators, completing 49 acquisitions in 2025 after 61 in 2024 and 65 in 2023. That pace matters in an industry where distribution scale, technology investment and cross-selling across commercial, employee-benefit and personal lines can be just as important as organic growth.

Source: hubinternational.com

A listing would also fit the logic of a business built on recurring fees rather than volatile underwriting risk. Insurance brokerage tends to appeal to public investors when they are looking for steadier cash generation and visible growth, especially in sectors where private equity owners want to monetize years of consolidation. Hub’s combination of size, acquisition capacity and strong revenue growth gives it the profile of a company that could use public equity as currency for more deals.

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The confidential filing means the full prospectus will stay under wraps for now, but the move is a concrete signal that management is testing demand for a debut. In June 2025, chief executive Marc Cohen said Hub expected to be operationally ready for a listing by late 2026 or early 2027, and the latest step suggests that timetable is now moving from planning into execution.