Hub71 Welcomes 27 International Startups in Cohort 18

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 launches its first all-international cohort, bringing 27 global startups into the emirate’s fast-growing innovation hub.

Abu Dhabi’s flagship global tech ecosystem, Hub71, has announced the selection of 27 startups for its Cohort 18—marking the program’s first intake comprised entirely of international companies. The milestone reflects the emirate’s ambition to position itself as a global destination for technology innovation and investment.

Global Reach Expands with All-International Intake

Hub71’s latest cohort sets a new precedent for the ecosystem. According to the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Hub71 has played a vital role in attracting startups from around the world to the region, offering access to capital, mentorship, and strategic industry partners. The selection of 27 startups from diverse international markets for Cohort 18 is the first time the program has excluded local or regional companies in favor of a fully global roster.

27 startups make up Cohort 18, the largest all-international group to date

make up Cohort 18, the largest all-international group to date Cohort 18 companies represent multiple continents and sectors, including fintech, healthtech, AI, and sustainability

This international focus underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to strengthening its tech ecosystem’s global competitiveness. The official Hub71 performance data shows that as of 2026, more than 200 startups have joined the program, raising over $1.5 billion in funding and creating thousands of jobs in the emirate.

Support and Incentives for High-Growth Startups

Selected startups benefit from Hub71’s comprehensive support model, including subsidized business setup, office space, health insurance, and facilitated market access. The MAGNiTT Hub71 database details the program’s track record of supporting high-growth companies as they scale in the Middle East and beyond.

Hub71’s network also connects startups with investors, government partners, and major corporations, accelerating their path to commercial success. According to recent analysis by Startup Genome, Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem ranks among the top in the Middle East for international startup attraction and funding activity, with Hub71 cited as a key driver.

Strategic Vision for Abu Dhabi’s Innovation Economy

The all-international composition of Cohort 18 aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to create a globally connected, knowledge-based economy. By drawing talent and technology from abroad, the emirate aims to foster innovation and diversify its economic base beyond oil and gas.

As the selected companies integrate into the Abu Dhabi ecosystem, they will have opportunities to pilot technologies, forge partnerships with local industry leaders, and access both regional and international markets.

Looking Ahead

Hub71’s selection of its first all-international cohort represents an important step in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s startup landscape. By offering comprehensive support and direct access to regional markets, the program continues to attract high-potential companies from around the world. As Cohort 18 begins its journey, industry observers will be watching closely to assess the impact of this global approach on the emirate’s long-term innovation ambitions.