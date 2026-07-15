Hubble reveals four hidden white dwarfs in nearby binary systems

Four white dwarfs were hidden beside brighter red dwarfs within 65 light-years of Earth, and Hubble’s ultraviolet data finally exposed them.

Four previously hidden white dwarfs have been directly confirmed in nearby binary systems, all inside 20 parsecs, or about 65 light-years, of Earth. The systems, identified by researchers at the University of Warwick and the University of Colorado Boulder, show that even the solar neighborhood still holds compact stellar remnants that visible-light surveys missed.

The four binaries are G 203-47, GJ 207.1, LHS 1817 and Wolf 1130. Each contains a white dwarf paired with a low-mass M dwarf companion, and in each case the brighter red dwarf had overwhelmed the faint remnant in ordinary observations. The team used ultraviolet spectroscopy from the Hubble Space Telescope, where white dwarfs stand out more clearly, and Swift Observatory data to pin down the hidden objects. The white dwarfs have effective temperatures of roughly 5,300 to 6,300 Kelvin. Estimates based only on photometry were off by 5 percent to 8 percent, underscoring how much was lost when astronomers relied on visible light alone.

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The researchers classified all four systems as post-common envelope binaries, a late-stage configuration in which one star expands, engulfs its companion in a shared gaseous envelope, and then sheds that envelope before shrinking into a white dwarf. The hidden companions betrayed themselves through a pronounced radial wobble in the visible stars, a back-and-forth motion that pointed investigators toward the unseen mass. Mairi O’Brien of the University of Warwick said the finding was “a reminder that even in our own cosmic neighborhood” astronomers can still uncover surprises when they look in the right way.

One system, G 203-47, stood out as especially unusual. It is the ninth closest known white dwarf to the Sun, and the paper says it was first detected 27 years before being directly confirmed. The binary has a 14.9-day orbital period, while Swift XRT data suggest the white dwarf is not tidally locked and likely rotates more slowly than 100 days. That makes it an outlier among long-period post-common-envelope binaries, where tidal forces often tighten the spin and orbit.

Photo by Alberlan Barros

NASA, ESA, N. Tanvir (University of Leicester), A. Fruchter (STScI), and A. Levan (University of Warwick) via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The findings, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, sharpen the case that the local census of stellar remnants is incomplete. Warwick’s white-dwarf group has been building local samples from Gaia-identied stars within 40 parsecs in optical light and 13 parsecs in ultraviolet and infrared, a reminder that nearby space remains only partly mapped even for dead stars expected to be easy to find.