Human Metapneumovirus Cases Surge in Northern California

Public health officials report a surge in human metapneumovirus infections in Northern California, prompting questions about the virus and its impact.

Public health officials in Northern California are reporting a sharp increase in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus that is drawing attention as it sends more residents to clinics and hospitals. While much of the public focus has been on COVID-19 and influenza in recent years, health experts say this lesser-known virus is a significant contributor to seasonal respiratory illness, especially among children and older adults.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus?

Human metapneumovirus, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to those of the common cold, influenza, and RSV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV typically produces mild, cold-like symptoms, but can sometimes lead to more severe illness such as bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in young children, the elderly, or individuals with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Nasal congestion

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Unlike COVID-19 or the flu, there is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and fever management, remains the primary approach.

Rising Cases in Northern California

The Sacramento Bee and other local outlets report that hospitals and clinics in Northern California are seeing a marked uptick in HMPV cases. Data from the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS) indicates that detection rates for HMPV are above typical seasonal averages for this time of year. The California Department of Public Health also highlights an increase in respiratory illnesses generally, with HMPV accounting for a growing proportion of viral detections in laboratory samples.

Children under five and adults over 65 are the most frequently affected age groups.

Clinics report a rise in hospitalizations linked to complications from HMPV, especially among vulnerable populations.

Testing for HMPV is less common outside hospital settings, so actual rates may be underreported.

How HMPV Spreads and Preventive Measures

Health experts note that human metapneumovirus spreads in much the same way as other respiratory viruses—primarily through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces. The CDC recommends standard preventive measures:

Frequent handwashing with soap and water

Avoiding close contact with sick individuals

Disinfecting commonly touched surfaces

Staying home when experiencing symptoms

Since HMPV symptoms overlap with other respiratory infections, healthcare providers often use laboratory tests to confirm a diagnosis, especially in severe cases or hospital settings.

Broader Impact and Public Health Response

While HMPV has circulated for decades, its heightened activity this season highlights the shifting landscape of respiratory viruses following the pandemic. A review in scientific literature notes that HMPV can cause outbreaks and contribute to the overall burden of respiratory illnesses each year, but public awareness remains limited compared to better-known viruses like flu or RSV.

California’s public health agencies are urging providers to consider HMPV in patients with respiratory symptoms who test negative for COVID-19 and influenza, helping ensure appropriate care and reduce unnecessary antibiotic use. Surveillance efforts are ongoing to monitor trends and inform possible healthcare resource needs as the season progresses.

Looking Ahead

As HMPV continues to circulate in Northern California and beyond, experts emphasize the importance of vigilance in respiratory hygiene and awareness. With no vaccine on the horizon, preventive steps and supportive care are key tools for protecting those at highest risk. Ongoing surveillance and research may help guide future strategies to reduce HMPV’s impact on public health.