Hundreds of animals still missing after California sanctuary raid

Hundreds of animals remain unaccounted for after investigators dug 117 canine remains, 21 skulls and hundreds of bones from a Fortuna sanctuary marketed as no-kill.

Investigators pulled 117 intact canine remains from two dig sites at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, but more than 730 animals were still listed as unaccounted for as the search widened. The property had marketed itself as a no-kill sanctuary, and Humboldt County authorities are treating the case as possible animal cruelty, fraud and theft.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served the search warrant on June 25, 2026, after months of investigative work. Sheriff William Honsal said the case was “far from over” and “just getting started,” even as crews continued excavating ground they believed could contain mass graves.

Along with the intact remains, investigators recovered 21 canine skulls, hundreds of additional bones, about 600 dog collars and six loose microchips. Seventy of the dead dogs were X-rayed on scene, and many of those examined appeared to have died from gunshot wounds or bullet fragments. The remaining 47 were collected as evidence without on-site examination because of time constraints.

Source: kqed.org

Officials also found additional canine remains in advanced decomposition nearby and left them in place after documenting the site. In a barn on the property, investigators identified an area they believe may have been used to kill dogs. The search covered grounds and buildings associated with Miranda’s Rescue and Shannon Miranda.

The loose microchips are now being reviewed to identify animals and trace missing pets. That work could help match the remains to specific dogs and determine how many animals disappeared from the rescue’s care.