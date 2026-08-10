Hunter Biden courts conservative media, calls Trump an existential threat

Hunter Biden took his anti-Trump message to Tucker Carlson’s audience, calling Trump an existential threat after months of right-wing media appearances.

Hunter Biden called Donald Trump “the one existential threat that I think we all face as a country” during a conversation with Tucker Carlson, casting the former president as more than “the symptom.” The exchange put Biden’s anti-Trump case in front of one of the most hostile audiences it could reach, while Carlson also called Trump “flamboyantly corrupt,” giving the interview an unusual cross-partisan edge.

The Carlson appearance fit a pattern that has sharpened since Hunter Biden reactivated his long-dormant X account in May and posted, “You’ve never actually heard from me.” In the weeks that followed, he kept showing up in conservative spaces. NPR noted on July 17 that Biden had been “all over the internet in recent months,” including appearances with Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes. On May 22, MS NOW posted a YouTube interview of Owens sitting down with Hunter Biden, and on July 24, Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan released a Nick Fuentes interview featuring him.

That circuit matters because it moves Biden’s message out of the usual Democratic media lane and into audiences that are far more likely to distrust him. Carlson’s platform gave Biden a chance to argue that Trump himself is the danger, not just the symptom of a deeper political sickness, while also letting him project a kind of defiant transparency. NPR described Biden as saying he has “nothing left to hide,” and the string of appearances has reinforced that posture.

The strategy also helps explain why the Carlson interview drew so much attention. Carlson and Biden reportedly bonded over shared fears about the future, including artificial intelligence, which made the conversation feel less like a standard partisan clash and more like a grim conversation between two men worried about what comes next. For Democrats, that creates both an opening and a problem: Biden can reach conservative viewers with a direct warning about Trump, but each appearance beside figures such as Owens and Fuentes risks giving fresh oxygen to the very media ecosystem Democrats are trying to discredit.