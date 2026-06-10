Hurricanes beat Golden Knights, tie Stanley Cup Final at 2-2

Jordan Staal scored twice and became the first captain to score in each of the first four Final games as Carolina turned Game 4 into a 5-3 tie. The series now heads to Raleigh tied 2-2.

Jordan Staal turned a frantic Stanley Cup Final into a deadlock, scoring twice and delivering the winner with 13:28 left in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 at T-Mobile Arena. The result tied the series 2-2 and guaranteed at least six games, shifting the pressure to Raleigh with the matchup suddenly looking less like a sprint and more like a war of adjustments.

Game 4 fit the pattern of the entire Final. Through four games, the series had produced 33 goals and an average of 8.3 per night, with both teams already trading comebacks and overtime swings. Game 1 went to Vegas 5-4, Carolina answered with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2, and the Golden Knights edged Game 3 5-4 in double overtime. By the time Carolina closed Game 4, the Final had already seen four rallies from deficits of at least two goals, a measure of how quickly any lead had become unstable.

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Staal’s production gave Carolina the edge, but the win was also about the way the Hurricanes kept forcing Vegas to react. Nikolaj Ehlers supplied one goal and two assists, giving Carolina another dynamic layer behind Staal’s finishing. Vegas got goals from William Karlsson and Mark Stone, but the Golden Knights never fully solved the pressure or the game’s shifting rhythm after Carolina pushed back from behind. Vegas had already altered its defensive pairings after Noah Hanifin appeared to be hurt in Game 3, a sign that the series had begun to tax the Golden Knights’ structure as well as their stamina.

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Staal’s night carried historical weight too. He became the first captain in NHL history to score in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final, a run that has kept Carolina alive in a series that keeps rewriting the script. Game 5 is set for June 11 in Raleigh, with Game 6 in Las Vegas on June 14 and Game 7 on June 17 if necessary. The Final has reached the point where each correction matters, and Carolina’s Game 4 response changed the balance from survival mode to a best-of-three fight for the Cup.