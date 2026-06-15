Hurricanes blank Golden Knights to win second Stanley Cup title

Brandon Bussi's 22-save shutout and goals from Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers pushed Carolina past Vegas 3-0 for its second Stanley Cup.

Carolina turned a one-game deficit into a championship finish in Las Vegas, blanking the Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 to claim the franchise’s second Stanley Cup and first since 2006. Brandon Bussi stopped all 22 shots he faced, Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake each scored their seventh goal of the postseason, and Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal to seal it at T-Mobile Arena.

The win gave the Hurricanes the title in six games after Vegas had built a 2-1 lead in the series. Carolina answered with three straight victories, outscoring the Golden Knights 12-5 across Games 4 through 6 and closing the Final with the kind of defensive structure that defined the team all season. The shutout was the first in a Stanley Cup Final for Vegas, and the Golden Knights also lost their third straight game to end the year.

The championship carried clear organizational weight for Carolina. Rod Brind’Amour lifted the Cup as head coach 20 years after captaining the Hurricanes’ 2006 title team, linking the franchise’s first era of success to its latest one. General manager Eric Tulsky won his first Stanley Cup while overseeing a roster built around pace, depth and a hard defensive backbone, a formula that has helped Carolina become one of the league’s most durable contenders.

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This was Carolina’s third Stanley Cup Final appearance and the end point of a long run of sustained success. The Hurricanes had made eight straight playoff appearances and reached the Eastern Conference Final four times during that stretch, but the title had remained out of reach until this spring. They finished the postseason 16-3, a record that underlined how completely they controlled the bracket once the first round ended.

Game 6 also reinforced what Carolina has become in the modern NHL: a team whose identity travels. The Final opened in Raleigh on June 2, but the clincher came on the road in one of the league’s toughest buildings, in front of 18,354 at T-Mobile Arena. In the biggest moment, Carolina did not chase a shootout or trade chances. It won with the same template that carried it through the playoffs, and that is what made the championship feel inevitable once the final three wins were in hand.