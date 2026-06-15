Hurricanes capture second Stanley Cup with Game 6 shutout

Brandon Bussi’s 22-save shutout and Jordan Staal’s Conn Smythe capped Carolina’s second Cup, a 16-3 run built on patience and depth.

Brandon Bussi delivered the defining performance of Carolina’s championship run, stopping all 22 shots he faced as the Hurricanes blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena to claim their second Stanley Cup and first since 2006. The series ended 4-2, but the final score only hinted at how thoroughly Carolina controlled the closing night after a volatile six-game Final.

Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Carolina, with Hall later calling the moment a “state of shock” after winning his first Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes had spent the opening five games trading punches with Vegas in a series that swung from a 5-4 Golden Knights win in Game 1 to Carolina’s 4-3 overtime answer in Game 2, then another 5-4 Vegas victory in double overtime in Game 3. Carolina steadied itself from there, winning Game 4 5-3 and Game 5 4-2 before Bussi and the defense finished the job in Game 6.

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The shutout also completed one of the most dominant postseason runs in NHL history. Carolina finished the 2026 playoffs 16-3, a mark surpassed only by the 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers’ 16-2 record. That kind of finish speaks to a roster built for efficiency rather than flash, with an undrafted goaltender in his first NHL season becoming the final-night difference-maker and role players producing when the title was on the line.

Jordan Staal was named Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP after scoring six goals in the Final and finding the net in each of the first five games. At 37, he became the oldest Conn Smythe winner and the first player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup 17 years after his previous title. Since taking over as captain in 2020, Staal has embodied the leadership chain that runs through Rod Brind’Amour, the former Hurricanes captain now behind the bench, and Eric Staal before him.

Benjamin Reed via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For Carolina, the championship underscored a model that more and more contenders chase but few sustain: disciplined roster construction, a stable coaching identity and the patience to let the pieces mature. Tom Dundon’s franchise did not buy its way to a title or stumble into one by accident. It spent years absorbing playoff disappointment, then turned that experience into a roster that could survive a high-scoring series, close it with defense and goaltending, and bring a second Cup home while its traveling fans filled Las Vegas with the final celebration.