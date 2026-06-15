Hurricanes shut out Vegas in Game 6 to win Stanley Cup title

Carolina’s defense strangled Vegas into five goals over Games 4 and 5, then finished the job with a 3-0 shutout in Game 6 for its first title since 2006.

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup by turning the final into a test of structure, not star power. Behind a suffocating defensive plan, Carolina blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena to capture the franchise’s second championship and first since 2006.

The series ended in six games, but the decisive stretch came in Carolina’s three straight victories to close out the final. Vegas managed only five total goals in Games 4 and 5, a telling measure of how thoroughly the Hurricanes controlled the tempo, space and shot quality in the final week of the matchup. Carolina did not need a track meet or a scoring binge. It won by compressing the ice, forcing Vegas into low-event hockey and closing off the middle of the rink.

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That formula had been building since the Final opened Tuesday, June 2, in Raleigh, North Carolina. By the time the series shifted to Las Vegas, Carolina had already shown it could dictate the terms of play. Game 6 was the sharpest expression of that identity. The Hurricanes stayed patient, defended in layers and preserved Brandon Bussi’s shutout as they pushed the Golden Knights further away from the areas where they could create dangerous chances.

The championship also ended a 20-year drought. Carolina’s previous Stanley Cup came in 2006, and the 2026 triumph delivered the organization its second title in franchise history. The repeat of that success was built less on flash than on discipline, with Jordan Staal at the center of the effort. Staal was named Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP, recognition of the steady two-way presence that helped anchor the Hurricanes throughout the postseason.

Brandon Zeman via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The final score line fit the larger pattern of the series. Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers were among the names attached to a Carolina roster that never drifted from its identity, but the championship was won in the same way the Hurricanes survived the pressure of the final: by defending relentlessly, limiting mistakes and making every Vegas possession feel expensive. In a series that swung on momentum, Carolina’s structure proved more durable than star power.