HyperTexting turns the open web into a scrollable social feed

HyperTexting launched on iPhone with a feed that pulls in sites, podcasts and newsletters, then sends users back to their own domains by text.

HyperTexting became available for iPhone on July 10, 2026, offering a scrollable feed that mixes websites, blogs, newsletters and podcasts while also letting people publish to their own sites by text message. Caleb Hailey built it to make the open web feel as easy to browse as Facebook or X.

The app lets users follow news outlets, independent journalists, content creators, podcasts, video streams and more, then see those updates in one unified timeline. It also lets people post with hyperlinks, @mentions, #hashtags, photos, videos, podcasts and PDFs, turning an actual website into something that behaves more like a social profile than a static home page.

AI-generated illustration

Hailey said his thinking changed after he returned to NetNewsWire, the free and open source RSS reader for Mac, iPhone and iPad, after growing dissatisfied with mainstream social apps. NetNewsWire shows articles from favorite blogs and news sites and keeps readers in control of what they have already seen.

The app leans on IndieWeb ideas that put ownership and control back with users. RSS syndicates time-stamped content from blogs and podcasts, blogrolls are curated lists of sites, and Webmention is an open standard for likes, replies and reposts across the web.

Source: techcrunch.com

HyperTexting went on TestFlight and App Store preorder on March 25, 2026, with iPhone availability planned for April and iPad and Mac support later in the year. The Facebook News Feed turns 20 in September 2026.