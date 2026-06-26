Hyundai recalls 96,300 Tucson vehicles over blank dashboard display

A software fault can blank Tucson dashboards, cutting speed and warning lights from view in 96,300 U.S. vehicles.

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 96,300 Tucson SUVs in the United States after a software error could cause the instrument panel display to go dark, stripping drivers of real-time speed, warning and vehicle-status information. The campaign covers certain 2025 and 2026 Tucson, Tucson Hybrid and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles.

The failure can increase the risk of a crash because drivers may not be able to see the speedometer or important alerts while driving. The defect is tied to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 101, Controls and Displays, which requires critical information to remain visible to the driver.

AI-generated illustration

Hyundai listed the recall as campaign 26V047 and assigned it internal number 293. The fix will be provided free of charge either through an over-the-air software update or at a dealer. Hyundai also gave owners a customer-service line, 855-371-9460, and a vehicle identification number lookup tool to check whether a vehicle is covered.

Owner notification letters were scheduled to be mailed March 27, 2026, and VINs became searchable on NHTSA’s recall lookup system January 28, 2026.

Carol M. Highsmith via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The new Tucson action follows an earlier January 2026 recall involving 41,651 Hyundai vehicles with a similar instrument-panel display issue. That campaign covered 2025 and 2026 Tucson Hybrid and Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles, along with 2026 versions of the IONIQ 5, Santa Cruz, Kona, Palisade, Santa Fe and Sonata.