ICC convicts Ali Kushayb of Darfur war crimes and crimes against humanity

Ali Kushayb’s conviction gave the ICC its first Darfur verdict, a breakthrough after 20 years of impunity. Prosecutors now say West Darfur arrest warrant applications are being prepared.

The International Criminal Court’s conviction of Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, delivered the court’s first judgment from the Darfur referral. Trial Chamber I found him guilty of 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity on 6 October 2025, after prosecutors had pursued 31 counts tied to atrocities in Darfur between August 2003 and April 2004.

The Darfur file dates back to March 2005, when the United Nations Security Council referred the situation to the court. ICC investigations opened in June 2005. Its current focus covers alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur since 1 July 2002, with outreach to refugees in eastern Chad and people in exile across Europe. Abd-Al-Rahman was transferred to ICC custody on 9 June 2020 after surrendering voluntarily in the Central African Republic, and his trial opened on 5 April 2022.

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That trial built a record through 74 witnesses, including 56 for the prosecution, 17 for the defence and one for participating victims through their legal representatives. Arrests in Darfur remain dependent on access, cooperation and security in a war zone where the court has repeatedly faced limits on its reach.

ICC Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan briefed the Security Council in January 2026. She said the office was still preparing arrest warrant applications linked to crimes in West Darfur and that it had gathered sufficient evidence on killings, pillaging, attacks on internally displaced persons camps, indiscriminate attacks on civilians, gender-based crimes and crimes against children. She said alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during hostilities in El Fasher and surrounding areas, as well as in West Darfur, fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

El Fasher and West Darfur have again seen mass violence, including killings and rapes during Rapid Support Forces attacks.