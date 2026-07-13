ICE agent fatally shoots man in Maine during arrest operation

An ICE shooting in Biddeford left a 26-year-old Colombian man dead and raised fresh questions about who led the arrest and what force rules applied.

An ICE agent fatally shot a man on Pool Street in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, setting off parallel investigations by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, state and local police, and federal authorities. The incident drew immediate demands from Maine’s top elected officials for a full, fair, and transparent review as protesters gathered in Biddeford after the shooting.

Sen. Angus King said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told him the man killed was not the intended target of the arrest warrant. King also said he was told the warrant was for someone who had been ordered to leave the country, and that federal agents tried to stop the vehicle the man was driving before he was shot. Those details have sharpened questions about who was leading the operation on Pool Street and what use-of-force rules governed the arrest attempt.

AI-generated illustration

Immigrant-rights advocates identified the victim as a 26-year-old man from Colombia. One group that advocates for displaced Afro-Indigenous Latines said he had been authorized to work in the United States and had been issued a Social Security number. The case has deepened concern among advocates who say immigration enforcement in Maine is increasingly reaching beyond the people officers say they are targeting.

Gov. Janet Mills said she had been briefed on the fatal shooting and called for transparency. Sen. Susan Collins called for a full and impartial investigation, and King made a similar appeal for a full, fair, and transparent inquiry. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now examining the shooting alongside other law-enforcement agencies, but the most basic accountability questions remain central: who planned the arrest, which officers were on the scene, and why the stop ended in a death.

Photo by Kindel Media

Rep. Chellie Pingree has used the shooting to widen the lens beyond one fatal encounter. She has pointed to recent federal enforcement activity in Maine and to earlier complaints about access to attorneys at the ICE facility in Scarborough and conditions at the detention site in Burlington, Massachusetts. Pingree said 206 detainees from Maine were processed at the Burlington facility during recent enforcement operations, a number that underscores how federal immigration actions can move quickly from local streets to distant detention centers.