ICE detains Nashville mother, separating her from two young children

ICE detained a Nashville mother taking her breastfeeding infant and 2-year-old with Down syndrome to a doctor’s visit, leaving the children with a neighbor.

ICE detained a Nashville mother on May 2 as she was taking her breastfeeding infant and 2-year-old son with Down syndrome to a doctor’s appointment, separating her from two very young children with urgent medical needs. The children missed their “critical medical appointments” and were left in the care of a neighbor after the arrest.

Court filings identify the woman as Maria Perez because of safety concerns. Advocates said she fled “extreme domestic violence” in Guatemala, has lived in the United States since 2022 while pursuing asylum, and has a valid work permit. Her case has drawn attention because it involves a nursing mother and a child with special medical needs, with advocates saying she was being held nearly 700 miles away from her children after the detention.

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The American Civil Liberties Union said Perez has no criminal history and has complied with every requirement in the immigration process. The group also said she was arrested without a warrant. Her attorneys argued the arrest violated the U.S. Constitution and ICE’s own policies.

Photo by AMBADY KOLAZHIKKARAN

The detention has raised sharp questions about how immigration enforcement treats parents who are actively seeking protection after fleeing violence. Perez’s supporters say the facts of her case, including her asylum claim, clean record and role as the sole caregiver for a breastfeeding infant and a young child with Down syndrome, point toward humanitarian discretion rather than detention. Instead, she was taken from outside her Antioch home and left far from her children as they lost access to medical care they had been scheduled to receive.