ICE detention deaths more than double under Trump crackdown

ICE custody deaths climbed sharply as detention swelled, with 50 people dying since January 2025 and the death rate jumping to 1 per 1,630 detainees.

Deaths in ICE custody more than doubled as Donald Trump’s deportation campaign pushed detention levels to new highs and left serious questions about medical screening, staffing and oversight. The death rate rose from about one death for every 3,848 detainees between 2009 and 2024 to roughly one death for every 1,630 detainees through early June 2026, with 50 people dying in custody since Trump launched the crackdown in January 2025.

The human toll is visible in three cases that came to define the pattern: a Vietnamese man with cardiovascular problems who collapsed in the Speedway Slammer, the repurposed maximum-security prison in Indiana that has become a symbol of the crackdown; a Chinese man in Pennsylvania found hanging in a shower after a prior suicide attempt; and a Honduran man in New York who died in his cell after showing signs of alcohol withdrawal and an elevated heart rate without receiving emergency care. More than 20 of the deaths were discovered only after the person was already dead or unresponsive, a detail that points to possible delays in monitoring or response.

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The surge in fatalities came as the detention system expanded at breakneck speed. ICE held about 40,000 immigrants when Trump returned to office, climbed to about 70,000 in January, and still held about 57,000 in early June. The Vera Institute of Justice said ICE’s daily detention population hit a record high of more than 73,400 people in mid-January 2026, and every day since mid-June 2025 has exceeded the previous peak from August 2019. The American Immigration Council said detention rose from roughly 40,000 people in January 2025 to nearly 66,000 by early December, while leaked plans envisioned nearly 108,000 detention beds by January 2026.

That expansion has intensified scrutiny of care inside the facilities. Earlier research by the American Civil Liberties Union, Physicians for Human Rights and American Oversight examined 52 ICE custody deaths from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2021, and found that 49, or 95%, were likely preventable with adequate medical care. ICE custody deaths reached at least 33 in 2025, the highest annual total since 2004, and at least 18 more were reported in the first half of 2026. At the same time, the Project on Government Oversight said ICE detention-facility inspections fell by 36.25% in 2025, and the San Francisco Chronicle reported that death reports became shorter and less detailed, with some not sent to doctors for review.

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Together, the numbers point to a system where more people are being held for longer, while the safeguards meant to catch medical crises appear to be weakening. The central question is no longer whether deaths have increased, but whether that increase tracks with capacity, policy choices, contractor performance or a deeper failure of supervision.