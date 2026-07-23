ICE drops plan to turn Pennsylvania warehouses into detention centers

ICE abandoned plans for two rural Pennsylvania warehouse detention centers after the state denied water and wastewater permits and an ICE lawyer withdrew the appeal.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement abandoned its plan to turn two rural Pennsylvania warehouses into detention centers after state agencies denied drinking water and wastewater permits, and an ICE lawyer withdrew the appeal on Wednesday. The project had been designed to hold thousands of people and had become a test of how far the federal detention buildup could push into local zoning, infrastructure and land-use fights.

The permit denial proved decisive. Without water and wastewater approval from Pennsylvania, the warehouse conversions could not move ahead, and the withdrawal of the agency’s appeal closed off the most direct path to reviving the plan. The outcome left the warehouses in their current industrial role instead of becoming part of the immigration detention system.

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The proposal had drawn the kind of local scrutiny that warehouse conversions often trigger in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, where residents and officials question transparency, public safety, traffic and whether a storage site can be adapted for confinement. The scale of the planned use sharpened those concerns. One proposed facility in Schuylkill County was said to have a capacity of up to 7,500 people, underscoring that these were not small stopgap buildings but large detention sites that would have altered the surrounding communities.

The retreat in Pennsylvania fits a broader pattern in 2026. On June 20, ICE was no longer moving forward with plans to convert seven warehouses into detention facilities, including proposed sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Five days later, ICE had canceled plans to convert commercial warehouses into large detention sites after purchasing nearly a dozen commercial warehouses in the first three months of the year as part of its expansion effort.

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That history suggests the Pennsylvania decision was not an isolated hiccup. The Trump administration has continued to press for tougher immigration enforcement and more detention space, but warehouse conversions have repeatedly run into state permits, operational limits and local pushback. In Pennsylvania, the legal obstacle mattered most: once the water and wastewater permits were denied, ICE’s appeal collapsed and the warehouses stayed out of the detention network.