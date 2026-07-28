ICE extends no-bid Texas detention contract, rejects closure calls

ICE renewed a no-bid Texas detention deal despite closure calls, keeping a facility under scrutiny for cost, conditions and oversight.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement extended a no-bid contract for a major detention center in Texas on July 27 and rejected calls to close it, keeping one of the most contentious pieces of the immigration detention system open. The decision leaves taxpayers paying for a facility that critics say has long raised questions about transparency, safety and whether federal detention should keep expanding without competition.

The move matters because a no-bid extension sidesteps open bidding and can lock the government into a contract with less public scrutiny. It also keeps detention beds available in a state that sits at the center of immigration enforcement, where federal lockups, private operators and border policy have become tightly intertwined.

The Texas site has already been the subject of repeated criticism over cost and conditions. Past reporting on the facility has documented wasted millions, 911 calls that captured pain and despair, inspection findings that turned up dozens of violations, and allegations that staff beat detainees. ICE has also replaced the prime contractor at the largest detention facility, underscoring how unstable management at the site has been.

The extension fits a broader pattern in which ICE has relied on no-bid contracts to secure more detention beds. That approach has drawn criticism from watchdogs and advocates who argue that the agency is favoring speed and private capacity over accountability, and that large detention contracts are harder to unwind once they are in place. It also keeps jobs and local spending tied to the center, giving the facility an economic stake in its continued operation.

Public Citizen has pushed that critique further, warning that ICE detention contractors have a history of legal problems, regulatory violations and deadly conditions. The group has also highlighted what it calls the “Billion Dollar Collapse” of an ICE detention center contract, arguing that large detention deals can become expensive failures with little meaningful oversight.

ICE’s decision ensures the Texas facility remains part of the national debate over detention policy, contract management and the role of private operators in immigration enforcement. For now, the agency has chosen continuity over closure, and competition over transparency remains the central question around the contract.