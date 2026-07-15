ICE officer fatally shoots Colombian delivery driver in Maine

Security video captured five shots as ICE agents closed in on a Colombian delivery driver in Biddeford, leaving the key question of why the officer fired.

A home security camera recorded five gunshots as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers confronted Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, a sequence later matched by surveillance video showing his white sedan slowing before an agent pinned the car and pulled him onto the pavement. The 25- or 26-year-old Colombian national was killed around 7:17 a.m. ET on July 13.

It shows ICE agents approaching from both sides, the Kia sedan slowing, and multiple bullet holes in the windshield. Witness Daniel Boucher heard four or five shots and saw the aftermath. What the footage does not show is the moment that led the officer to open fire, because there were no body-worn cameras on the agents involved.

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Guerrero was a married father of a 3-year-old daughter. A local acquaintance said he delivered food through apps such as Uber Eats and that his daughter was his pride and joy. The Colombian Embassy activated consular assistance for his family and remained in contact with U.S. authorities.

Photo by Kindel Media

The Department of Homeland Security was watching the home of another person who had a final order of removal, not Guerrero. Senator Angus King said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin first described the man killed as the target, then later said he was not the target. Guerrero entered the United States on September 1, 2023, through the southern border and received a work permit in May 2025. Advocates said he had legal permission to work in the country and had been issued a Social Security number.

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The officer who fired had recently been sworn in and had previously worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2017. The FBI is leading the investigation. The shooting set off protests across Maine, including hundreds of people outside an ICE detention center in Scarborough. It was the second ICE shooting in a week and at least the ninth death since President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown.