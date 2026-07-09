ICE officer kills Mexican immigrant during Houston vehicle stop, sparking outrage

An ICE agent killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, in Houston’s East End, and his family is demanding video and an independent federal probe.

An ICE officer shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, during a vehicle stop in Houston’s East End on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2026, in a targeted enforcement operation. Araujo was a Mexican national who had lived in the United States for 35 years, and his son, Ronaldo Salgado, said he was on his way to a construction job with a crew and had been working toward legal status and work authorization. At a news conference, Ronaldo Salgado said, “He did not deserve to die.”

ICE said Araujo tried to evade arrest and “weaponized his vehicle,” or tried to run over an officer, prompting the agent to fire in self-defense. Family members, immigrant advocates and groups including the League of United Latin American Citizens are pushing for an independent federal investigation and the release of video and other evidence from the stop. Hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday at the scene.

ICE operates under its own firearms and use-of-force directive, and its body-worn camera policy covers certain field encounters and pre-planned operations. Federal law-enforcement agencies should publicly post body-camera policies and treat force as justified only when necessary. ICE’s internal oversight runs through the Office of Professional Responsibility, while civil-rights complaints can go to DHS’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and broader scrutiny can come from the DHS Office of Inspector General.

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Local police departments work under state and municipal rules that vary widely, and some agencies require body cameras while others do not. The Houston shooting was the second ICE-involved shooting in less than a week.