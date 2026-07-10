ICE shooting in Houston killed unintended target, sources say

An ICE operation in Houston left Lorenzo Salgado Araujo dead after officers said he tried to ram a vehicle; his family says he was the wrong target.

An ICE enforcement operation in Houston’s East End ended with Lorenzo Salgado Araujo dead after officers said he tried to ram an agency vehicle and run over an officer near the 6800 block of Canal Street. ICE identified Salgado Araujo as a 52-year-old Mexican national and said the shooting happened during a targeted enforcement operation.

The confrontation unfolded around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Magnolia Park. ICE said officers were trying to arrest Salgado Araujo during a traffic stop when he allegedly attempted to evade arrest, leaving an officer with no option but to fire in self-defense. Salgado Araujo was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Family members and Latino civil-rights groups say the case was a deadly mistake, not a straightforward arrest gone wrong. Ronaldo Salgado said his father had lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, worked in construction and was in the process of obtaining a work permit. He said his father was on the way to work and had been picking up workers when he was killed.

The shooting has triggered parallel investigations and sharp demands for transparency. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is leading the investigation into the shooting, while the FBI is examining the alleged assault on a federal officer. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said it would collaborate with federal authorities on a local review of evidence, and Houston leaders including City Council member Alejandra Salinas and Congressman Christian Menefee called for an impartial review.

AI-generated illustration

The backlash has also focused on what evidence exists from the scene. DHS told KHOU that the ICE officers involved were not wearing body cameras, a detail that could complicate efforts to reconstruct the confrontation. LULAC said it was offering a $5,000 reward for information, described the case as part of a broader pattern of ICE shootings and excessive force, and said one of Salgado Araujo’s sons witnessed the death. The group also said witnesses captured photos and video of the encounter.

The shooting has become a flashpoint for Houston’s Mexican and Latino communities because of where it happened and who was killed. Magnolia Park and the East End have long been home to immigrant families, and Salgado Araujo’s death now sits at the center of a fight over federal targeting, use-of-force rules and whether mistaken-identity operations can be trusted to end without another family losing a father, husband or son.