ICE shooting in Houston strains already tense Mexico-US relations

Mexico moved to seek U.S. investigations after an ICE shooting in Houston killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, sharpening pressure on border and migration cooperation.

Mexico moved to seek civil and criminal investigations in the United States after the ICE shooting in Houston that killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old Mexican man, raising the risk of a wider rupture in migration and security cooperation. The case has landed at a moment when the bilateral relationship was already strained by tariff threats, migration enforcement disputes and fentanyl tensions.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot on Canal Street in Houston during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the agency has characterized as self-defense. Three passengers in his vehicle were detained by ICE after the shooting. Videos from bystanders and local businesses showed agents following the van in the minutes before the killing, deepening scrutiny of the federal account and putting pressure on U.S. officials to release more detail about what happened.

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Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for 35 years, and his son said he was trying to obtain a work permit. He was also a father, a husband and a business owner, details that have made the shooting resonate far beyond one Houston neighborhood. Teenagers from immigrant families in the area said the 52-year-old construction worker reminded them of their own fathers, brothers and loved ones.

Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico was seeking action over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals in immigration enforcement-related incidents or detention centers. Mexico said 14 of those deaths happened while the nationals were in ICE custody and three occurred during arrest operations. That step is likely to harden Mexico’s stance on migration cooperation and could complicate the daily enforcement channels that help govern arrests, detentions and removals along the border.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The economic stakes are equally large. A Congressional Research Service report says Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner in goods in 2025 and the second-largest oil supplier to the United States behind Canada. The same report notes that the two countries share a nearly 2,000-mile border, a reminder that a fatal encounter in Houston can ripple into the trade and security arrangements that depend on steady cooperation between Washington and Mexico City.