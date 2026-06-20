ICE shooting victim still in pain as DHS oversight lapses grow

Ricardo Parias is still in pain eight months after an ICE shooting, while federal oversight records show repeated gaps in detainee care and accountability.

Ricardo Parias is still living with pain months after federal officers shot him during an immigration enforcement operation, a case that has become a test of what happens after the gunfire stops. His lawyer says the injuries remain unresolved even as the broader system meant to review custody, medical care and use of force has come under sharper scrutiny.

Parias, also known as Carlitos Ricardo Parias and Richard LA on social media, had built a large following by livestreaming and documenting immigration enforcement in Los Angeles. NBC News reported that he had more than 130,000 TikTok followers and regularly posted videos of ICE activity before federal officers shot him in October 2025 during what authorities described as a targeted immigration arrest attempt in South Los Angeles. Prosecutors said a shot fired by a federal agent struck Parias in the elbow, and a ricochet bullet hit a deputy U.S. marshal in the head.

The criminal case against Parias later collapsed. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olgin dismissed the indictment on December 29, 2025, citing deprivation of counsel while he was detained and missed government deadlines, including disclosure of body-camera footage. That dismissal left the underlying force incident without the criminal resolution prosecutors had pursued, even as Parias continued to report pain.

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His case lands in the middle of a larger accountability problem inside the Department of Homeland Security. A May 21, 2025, Government Accountability Office report said DHS and ICE use four detention oversight programs, but have not set clear performance goals and measures to judge whether those programs are working. GAO found that from fiscal years 2022 through 2024, the Office of Detention Oversight rated facilities acceptable or above in 238 of 241 inspections, yet still identified deficiencies in water quality, food service, medical care, safety and sanitation.

The ICE Health Service Corps showed a similar pattern. GAO said staffed facilities complied with standards in 46 of 47 inspections, while inspectors still recorded common problems tied to medical care, safety and sanitation. DHS’s Office of Inspector General has separately found concerns in prior detention-facility inspections, including untimely and inadequate medical care for detainees.

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Those warnings have only intensified. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office documented 85 credible reports of medical neglect and 82 credible reports of denial of adequate food or water in immigration detention from January 20 through August 5, 2025, with most credible reports coming from Florida, Texas and Georgia. Against that backdrop, federal immigration officers shot 14 people from September 2025 through February 2026, underscoring how often force incidents now intersect with questions about medical treatment, complaint review, independent investigation and legal recourse.

Parias’s injury is not only a personal wound. It is a measure of how much still depends on a patchwork of internal reviews, delayed disclosures and uneven enforcement of DHS rules after an ICE operation ends.