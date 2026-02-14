ICE is set to spend $38.3 billion converting warehouses into detention centers, according to newly released documents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to allocate $38.3 billion to transform existing warehouses across the country into immigration detention centers, according to documents reviewed by multiple news outlets. The unprecedented investment marks one of ICE's largest single-year infrastructure undertakings, raising questions about cost, oversight, and the broader direction of immigration enforcement policy.

Scale of the Investment

The Washington Post reported that the $38.3 billion plan involves repurposing large warehouse spaces, some currently vacant due to shifts in the retail and logistics industries, into secure detention facilities. This initiative aims to expand ICE's capacity to detain migrants and individuals awaiting immigration proceedings.

The Department of Homeland Security's FY 2024 Budget in Brief outlines significant increases for immigration enforcement and detention operations, with ICE receiving a substantial share for facility development and modernization.

While the documents detail the $38.3 billion allocation, specifics on the number of facilities, their locations, or expected bed capacity have not yet been publicly disclosed.

ICE's current network of detention centers includes dozens of facilities nationwide, ranging from county jails to private contractor-run sites.

Rationale and Policy Context

ICE has justified the investment as a response to evolving migration patterns and the need for flexible, rapidly scalable detention space. The repurposing of warehouses is seen as a cost-effective strategy compared to new construction. The approach also follows ongoing debates in Congress over appropriations for ICE and DHS operations.

According to government analysts, ICE has faced pressure to expand detention capacity in recent years, with detention populations fluctuating based on border arrivals and changes in enforcement priorities.

Oversight and Cost Concerns

The scale of the proposed investment has drawn scrutiny from oversight bodies and immigration advocates alike. Previous Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports have highlighted the need for improved facility oversight, transparency in contracting, and clear metrics for safety and humane treatment. Analysts at the Vera Institute have also questioned the cost-effectiveness of large-scale detention, noting that detention spending has consistently risen even as alternative programs have been piloted.

ICE's annual spending on detention and removal operations reached billions in FY 2023, with daily costs per detainee varying by facility type.

Conversion of warehouses could lower per-bed costs, but critics argue that operational, oversight, and legal expenses may offset savings over time.

What Comes Next?

As ICE begins to implement the warehouse conversion plan, key questions remain regarding site selection, community impact, facility standards, and congressional oversight. Lawmakers and advocacy groups are expected to call for additional transparency around the use of public funds and the conditions within newly converted centers.

With immigration policy remaining a contentious issue, the $38.3 billion initiative signals a significant shift in how the U.S. government manages its detention infrastructure. Stakeholders will closely watch the rollout of this program and evaluate its impact on both federal spending and migrant populations.