Iceland seizes Paul Watson Foundation ship, detains crew after whaling clash

Iceland detained 21 crew members after seizing the Paul Watson Foundation’s Bandero, escalating a whaling protest into a test of maritime law.

Icelandic authorities seized the Paul Watson Foundation’s ship Bandero and detained its crew after a whaling vessel sent a distress call, turning a confrontation at sea into a legal and maritime-enforcement case. The move put Icelandic coast guards, police and special forces at the center of a dispute over whether the protest vessel crossed the line on entry, safety or navigation rules.

The crew detained from the Bandero numbered 21, and one wire report identified the whaling vessel involved as Hvalur. ABC News said the whaling ship claimed a threat from the protest vessel, while The Independent said the seizure followed the distress call from the whaling side. Those details give the episode a sharper edge than a routine protest interception: the clash now hinges on whether the activists were interfering with lawful navigation or whether the whaling crew escalated the encounter.

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Iceland is an especially sensitive setting because it remains one of the few countries where whaling continues. That makes its waters a recurring flashpoint between conservation activists and governments that still defend whaling or enforce maritime law against direct-action tactics. The Paul Watson Foundation, named for veteran campaigner Paul Watson, has spent years targeting whaling operations at sea, a strategy that has won support from animal-rights advocates and also produced arrests, court fights and diplomatic strain in several countries.

Source: Regan Vercruysse from Phelps, New York, USA via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

Paul Watson himself was photographed in Paris on July 23, 2025, after Interpol removed him from its most-wanted list. That backdrop matters because the foundation’s campaigns have long been defined by confrontation, and Iceland’s decision to detain the crew suggests officials are treating the latest clash as an enforcement matter, not a symbolic protest.

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The immediate questions now are how Iceland will justify the seizure, how long the 21 crew members will remain detained, and whether the foundation will challenge the move in court or through diplomatic channels. The broader stakes reach beyond one vessel: every such clash tests how far anti-whaling activists can go before protest at sea becomes, in the eyes of authorities, unlawful interference.