Idaho foreclosures jump 59% as U.S. filings surge 21%

Idaho’s foreclosure filings jumped 59% as U.S. filings rose 21% in the first half of 2026, with more than 227,000 properties pulled into distress.

Idaho recorded the sharpest jump in foreclosure activity in early 2026, with filings rising 59% from a year earlier as distress spread across the country. Florida led the nation in overall foreclosure activity, while U.S. foreclosure filings climbed 21% in the first half of 2026, a sign that higher borrowing costs and affordability pressure were finally showing up in household balance sheets.

The national increase was not a one-month blip. ATTOM-based reporting put U.S. foreclosure filings at 118,727 properties in the first three months of 2026, up 26% from the same period a year earlier. Another tally said more than 227,000 U.S. properties faced foreclosure filings in early 2026. January was especially weak, with filings jumping 32% from a year earlier, and the first quarter was described as nearly 26% higher than the same period in 2025.

That pattern matters because foreclosure activity is a lagging indicator. Families do not usually move from stable payments to foreclosure overnight. The filings that are now rising most sharply reflect the pressure that built after the pandemic-era foreclosure moratoriums ended, then met a market still defined by elevated home prices and much tighter monthly budgets. The borrowers most exposed are the ones with the thinnest room to absorb a payment shock, whether from higher mortgage costs, property taxes or other debt already eating into cash flow.

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The geography also points to a correction that is different from the 2008 housing crash. Industry coverage described 2026 foreclosure rates as moving toward six-year highs, but still below historic peaks. That suggests a housing market working through post-moratorium strain rather than a full-blown collapse driven by the loose lending and speculative excess that defined the last crash.

Idaho’s 59% increase stands out because it far outpaced the national average, while Florida remained the largest foreclosure market overall. Together, those state-level moves show that distress is not confined to one region, even if the pace varies widely from state to state. For lenders, servicers and local housing markets, the sharpest warning is not the absolute level alone but the speed of the increase: once foreclosure filings turn up this quickly, the strain is already spreading through delinquent borrowers and into the broader housing system.