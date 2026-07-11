iFixit launches compact repair kit for everyday household fixes

iFixit’s $34.95 Megalodon Driver Kit targets the repair jobs that cost households real money, from dishwasher panels to flat-pack furniture.

iFixit priced its new Megalodon Driver Kit at $34.95 and built it for the kind of work that sits between precision electronics tools and a full-size drill. Launched July 7, the compact set is aimed at vacuum housings, dishwasher panels and flat-pack furniture, a sign that the right-to-repair movement is moving beyond phones and laptops into the everyday maintenance that can drain a household budget.

The kit includes 16 extended-reach 2-inch bits and a driver handle with iFixit’s push-to-lock Swivel Grip Cap, a combination meant to reach screws in tight appliance shells and furniture hardware without dragging out heavier equipment. Brett Hartt, iFixit’s product development lead, said the target is “things you would encounter in your house.” That description places the product squarely in the category of small fixes that often turn into paid service calls when the right bit is missing or the screw head is too recessed for a standard driver.

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For households weighing whether to fix or replace, the economics are straightforward. A $34.95 tool can pay for itself quickly if it helps remove a panel, tighten a loose component or finish a furniture assembly job that would otherwise stall. It is less useful where a repair crosses into specialized appliance work, but the kit is built for the jobs many people actually face first: a vacuum housing that needs opening, a dishwasher panel that needs to come off cleanly, or a box of furniture parts that needs to be assembled before a return window closes.

The launch also fits the scale iFixit has built around repair. The company says its site has more than 100 million successful repairs and 245,954 solutions, a record that underscores how repair has become a mainstream consumer issue rather than a niche hobby. In that context, a compact driver kit is not just another accessory. It is a low-cost bet that more households will choose to open, tighten and restore what they already own instead of paying more to replace it.