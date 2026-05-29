IISc Launches Centre for Deep-Tech and Quantum Startups

The Indian Institute of Science has launched the Wadhwani Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, aiming to accelerate deep-tech and quantum technology startups with advanced research support.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has inaugurated the Wadhwani Innovation Centre at its Bengaluru campus, marking a significant step toward accelerating India's deep-tech and quantum technology startup ecosystem. The new centre, established in partnership with the Wadhwani Foundation, aims to provide critical support for early-stage research, product development, and entrepreneurial ventures in advanced technology domains.

Strategic Push for Deep-Tech and Quantum Startups

The Wadhwani Innovation Centre is poised to address a long-standing gap in India’s innovation pipeline, focusing on startups working in deep-tech, quantum computing, and related fields. According to multiple reports, the centre will offer a combination of incubation, funding access, and mentorship, targeting technologies with the potential for significant societal and economic impact.

Deep-tech startups in India have grown at a rate of over 40% annually, with quantum technology ventures emerging as a key segment in recent years, as highlighted by the Startup India statistics.

The Wadhwani Innovation Centre will support startups through resources such as laboratory access, research collaboration, and business development assistance, as detailed on the official program page.

IISc’s Expanding Role in Innovation and Research

IISc has long been recognized as a hub for advanced research in India, particularly in emerging areas like quantum science and engineering. The launch of the innovation centre builds on IISc’s established track record of supporting cutting-edge projects and fostering industry-academia collaboration. The centre will also serve as a bridge between academic research and commercialization, ensuring that promising ideas can transition from the lab to the market.

The Wadhwani Innovation Centre aims to incubate over 50 startups within its first five years , according to program details released by IISc and the Wadhwani Foundation.

, according to program details released by IISc and the Wadhwani Foundation. Startups selected for the centre will have access to IISc’s research infrastructure and networks, as well as funding opportunities aligned with government initiatives like the Startup India Action Plan.

Focus on Quantum Technologies and Societal Impact

Both Deccan Herald and BW Education emphasize the centre’s special focus on quantum technologies, which are widely seen as a future growth driver for India’s science and technology sector. By fostering research and startup formation in this domain, IISc and the Wadhwani Foundation hope to position India as a global leader in quantum innovation.

An estimated 15% of India’s deep-tech startups are already working in quantum computing, communication, or materials, according to recent Quantum India resources.

are already working in quantum computing, communication, or materials, according to recent Quantum India resources. The centre will facilitate partnerships among entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry, with the aim of developing market-ready products and solutions that address national and global challenges.

Collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation

The Wadhwani Foundation, known for its focus on entrepreneurship and skill development, is providing both funding and strategic guidance for the centre. This partnership is expected to enhance the centre’s ability to scale its initiatives and attract talent from across the country.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the Wadhwani Innovation Centre at IISc is widely seen as a milestone for India’s innovation ecosystem. By leveraging IISc’s research strengths and the Wadhwani Foundation’s experience in nurturing startups, the centre is set to play a pivotal role in advancing deep-tech and quantum entrepreneurship in India.

As the centre begins operations, stakeholders from academia, industry, and government are watching closely to see how effectively it can accelerate the translation of research breakthroughs into viable startups and transformative technologies.