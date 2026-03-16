IIT Kanpur announces Abhivyakti 2026, a major event spotlighting deep-tech startups and innovation. The showcase aims to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and researchers.

IIT Kanpur has announced it will host Abhivyakti 2026, a large-scale deep-tech startup showcase, reinforcing its role as a leading hub for technology innovation and entrepreneurial growth in India. The event, highlighted by BW Education, is set to bring together dynamic startups, industry leaders, investors, and academic partners to display and discuss advancements in deep technology.

Event Highlights and Objectives

Abhivyakti 2026 is designed to provide a platform for deep-tech startups—companies leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and biotechnology—to present their innovations. The event aligns with IIT Kanpur’s ongoing efforts to foster a thriving startup incubation and innovation ecosystem, which has supported numerous successful ventures over the past decade.

The showcase aims to:

Encourage collaboration between entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry experts

Provide startups with exposure to potential investors and corporate partners

Highlight the latest research and breakthroughs in deep technology

Promote the commercialization of academic research for real-world impact

India’s Deep-Tech Startup Environment

The announcement comes at a time of rapid growth in India’s deep-tech sector. According to recent industry research by NASSCOM, the number of deep-tech startups in India has grown by over 50% in the past five years. These startups are increasingly attracting both domestic and global investors, with a surge in funding for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced manufacturing ventures.

Government initiatives like Startup India and support from academic incubators such as IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) have played a crucial role in nurturing early-stage companies and building a robust innovation ecosystem. These programs offer funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities that help startups navigate the challenges of scaling deep-tech solutions.

Significance for Entrepreneurs and Investors

Abhivyakti 2026 is expected to attract a broad audience, including:

Early-stage and growth-stage startups

Venture capitalists and angel investors looking for emerging opportunities

Representatives from technology companies seeking partnerships

Academic researchers interested in commercialization pathways

The event provides a unique opportunity for startups to demonstrate their products, connect with stakeholders, and gain visibility in a competitive landscape. For investors, it opens doors to innovative technologies with the potential for significant impact and returns.

IIT Kanpur’s Continuing Role in Innovation

IIT Kanpur has established itself as a leader in supporting entrepreneurship and deep-tech innovation through its SIIC programs. The center has incubated over 100 startups, facilitated access to funding, and contributed to numerous patent filings and commercial products. By hosting Abhivyakti 2026, IIT Kanpur strengthens its commitment to advancing India’s position as a global technology innovator.

Looking Ahead

As preparations for Abhivyakti 2026 move forward, expectations are high for the showcase to serve as a milestone event in India’s deep-tech journey. With increasing investor interest, a supportive policy environment, and strong academic backing, the event is poised to highlight the next wave of technological breakthroughs and entrepreneurial success stories.