Indeed says better job posts can help employers attract candidates

Many job ads miss candidates because they look vague or untrustworthy. Indeed says clear titles, upfront pay and remote-work details can turn a posting into a stronger signal.

The candidates are not always the problem. In a tight labor market, a weak job post can do as much damage as a weak hiring pipeline, especially when the title is cluttered, the pay is hidden and the description reads like it was written for an internal memo rather than a job seeker.

Indeed’s message to employers is blunt: if a posting looks vague or overloaded, it can feel less credible. That matters because job seekers are comparing openings line by line, and the posts that win attention tend to do something simple but often neglected, they make the job easy to understand.

Why credibility starts with the title

A job title is not just a label, it is the first trust signal. Indeed advises employers to use simple, searchable titles, because vague or cluttered wording can make a post look less credible and harder to find. A title stuffed with internal jargon, seniority inflation or marketing language may impress no one and confuse everyone.

This is one of the most common mistakes employers make: the title says one thing, the actual work says another. A candidate searching for a data analyst role is unlikely to click through a posting labeled with a creative internal nickname or a title that bundles unrelated responsibilities. Clear titles help a listing show up in search results, but they also help the candidate quickly decide whether the job matches their experience.

What job seekers want to see first

Indeed’s guidance is equally clear on the body of the post. Focus on the essentials: responsibilities, pay, benefits and qualifications. Those are the items that tell a candidate whether the role is worth pursuing, and they are also the details that reduce friction in the application process.

The structure matters as much as the content. Short, easy-to-read sections outperform dense blocks of text because they let candidates scan for fit. A posting that buries pay in the third paragraph or hides core responsibilities behind mission statements sends the wrong signal. It suggests either the employer has not thought through the role or does not want to be fully transparent about it.

For employers, the fix is practical: • state the core responsibilities plainly • list the required qualifications without padding • identify the salary range or pay basis when possible • explain benefits in concrete terms • keep the format clean and scannable

These changes do more than improve readability. They help the posting feel real.

The labor-market credibility gap is growing

The broader hiring backdrop makes clarity even more important. Indeed reported on May 20, 2025 that 45% of job seekers say the job search process has gotten more challenging. That is a large share of the market telling employers that search, screening and application are becoming more frustrating, not less.

That frustration changes behavior. When candidates feel overloaded or burned by vague postings, they become more selective about where they invest time. A weak post does not just underperform on its own; it risks being skipped in favor of listings that answer the basic questions immediately. In other words, the posting itself becomes a market signal, and a bad signal can suppress applicant response even when the underlying role is attractive.

Remote work language can make or break interest

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Remote and hybrid details deserve special attention because work preferences have shifted in a durable way. Harvard research published in 2023 found that the pandemic catalyzed an enduring shift to hybrid and fully remote work arrangements. That shift is not a temporary preference bump, it has reshaped what many workers expect when they evaluate a job.

A 2025 Harvard paper sharpened the point: U.S. tech workers are willing, on average, to accept a 25% pay cut for partly or fully remote roles. That figure is a strong reminder that location flexibility carries real economic value. If a posting is ambiguous about whether a role is remote, hybrid or onsite, it may undersell its appeal or frustrate candidates who are screening for flexibility first.

Employers should spell out the arrangement clearly. If the job is hybrid, say how many days are in office. If it is remote, say whether it is fully remote or tied to a region. In a market where flexibility can be worth a quarter of compensation for some workers, vague language is a costly mistake.

Pay transparency is now part of the competition

Compensation disclosure is another credibility test. Harvard Business School research says pay transparency can push workers toward higher-paying firms and intensify wage competition. That means the employer that is more open about pay is not just being transparent, it may also be improving its odds of attracting serious applicants.

The market effect is straightforward: when wage information becomes easier to compare, workers can move toward better-paying options more quickly. Employers that hide pay in a posting may think they are preserving flexibility, but they can also be signaling uncertainty or inviting distrust. In a competitive search environment, that can reduce response from the very candidates they want most.

Pay transparency does not solve every hiring problem, but it reduces one of the biggest points of hesitation. Even a salary range can help applicants self-select, saving time on both sides and improving the quality of the funnel.

Hiring demand is still active enough for bad postings to matter

The reason these details matter now is that hiring has not gone quiet. ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2025 Employment Outlook Survey, based on 40,533 employers across 42 countries, put the global Net Employment Outlook at 23%. Its Q2 2025 survey put the figure at 25%.

Those are not recession-style numbers. They suggest employers are still competing for talent across a broad set of markets, which means job seekers have options. When hiring is active, sloppy posts do not just linger, they lose candidates to better-written competitors. A clear, credible posting can become a real advantage in that environment.

A practical posting reset

The easiest way to improve response is to think like a job seeker, which is exactly how Indeed frames the task. Before publishing, ask whether the posting answers the questions that matter fastest: What is the job called? What will I do? What does it pay? What do I get? Can I do it remotely, hybrid or onsite? What qualifications are actually required?

A stronger posting does not need hype. It needs clarity, specificity and enough structure to build trust in a few seconds. In a labor market where applicants are more cautious and more selective, the employers that write like they respect the reader are the ones most likely to get the response they want.