Index Ventures cofounder warns AI wealth will need redistribution

Neil Rimer says the AI windfall in Silicon Valley will not stay there, as Index Ventures keeps backing the sector with $2.3 billion in fresh funds.

Neil Rimer says the AI wealth surge in Silicon Valley will not remain concentrated there forever. The Index Ventures cofounder warned that the gains being created by artificial intelligence will have to be redistributed, “voluntarily or involuntarily,” even as the firm he built continues to back the sector aggressively.

Rimer co-founded Index Ventures in Geneva in 1996 with his brother David Rimer and Giuseppe Zocco, with a stated aim of bringing Silicon Valley-style investing to Europe. In the firm’s early days, Rimer has said meetings literally began with a slide that asked, “What is VC?”, a reminder of how early Index was to the European venture market and how far the industry has expanded since then.

AI-generated illustration

That expansion has accelerated again in the AI boom. Index Ventures raised $2.3 billion across two new funds in July 2024, and in November 2022 said it was putting $300 million behind the bet that new startups would emerge in the downturn. The firm publicly frames its philosophy as investing in “who you are, not just what you do,” a style that has long favored founders over spreadsheets and narrow market gaps.

Rimer’s warning lands against a sharper question than whether AI can mint new billionaires. Silicon Valley wealth advisers have reported more activity from tech clients anticipating liquidity events, a sign that founders, early employees and investors are already positioning for stock sales, acquisitions or public offerings. That activity is deepening a familiar divide in the technology economy: those holding equity in the right companies are capturing the upside, while everyone else remains outside the cap table.

Source: indexventures.com

The stakes go beyond one firm or one region. If AI continues to generate outsize returns for a small group of founders, investors and employees, the pressure to spread that wealth will grow outside Silicon Valley as well, including in Europe, where Index has spent nearly three decades trying to seed the next generation of companies. Rimer’s comments put a veteran venture capitalist’s name on a debate that is moving from hype to bargaining power, jobs and who ultimately keeps the profits.