India Expands Deep Tech Startup Support With New Rules

India announces new rules redefining deep tech startups, offering tax breaks and funding to accelerate innovation and support emerging technologies.

India has unveiled a sweeping set of new rules aimed at redefining deep tech startups, accompanied by expanded tax incentives and funding opportunities to catalyze the country’s innovation landscape. The measures, announced on February 9, 2026, reflect the government’s commitment to positioning India as a global leader in advanced technologies.

Redefining Deep Tech Startups

Under the updated framework, India has adopted a clearer and more inclusive definition of deep tech startups, focusing on ventures engaged in foundational technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, advanced materials, and biotechnology. As reported by both ThePrint and Bloomberg, this move aims to ensure that emerging ventures leveraging breakthrough science and engineering are able to access targeted government support.

ThePrint highlighted that the new definition aligns with international standards and clarifies eligibility for government benefits, a step welcomed by founders and investors in the sector. The government’s push is expected to increase the number of startups that qualify for support, especially those working at the intersection of science and commercial application.

Expanded Tax Breaks and Funding Opportunities

Central to the policy overhaul are new tax breaks and funding mechanisms. According to Bloomberg, eligible deep tech startups will now benefit from extended income tax exemptions and capital gains relief, making it easier to attract domestic and international investment. ThePrint reports that these tax incentives are accompanied by streamlined procedures for grant applications, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and accelerating access to government-backed funds.

Income tax exemption for qualifying deep tech startups has been extended from 7 to 10 years from their date of incorporation.

for qualifying deep tech startups has been extended from 7 to 10 years from their date of incorporation. Capital gains tax relief for investors in deep tech ventures, aiming to stimulate venture capital and angel investments.

for investors in deep tech ventures, aiming to stimulate venture capital and angel investments. Access to dedicated funding pools under initiatives such as MeitY’s TIDE 2.0 scheme and other technology-focused funds.

Policy Goals and Industry Impact

Both ThePrint and Bloomberg emphasize that these measures are designed to strengthen India’s position in emerging technologies and address gaps in early-stage funding that have historically hampered deep tech commercialization. ThePrint notes that the government’s approach is informed by recommendations from industry stakeholders and includes a focus on translational research and commercialization pathways.

The policy aims to achieve:

Boost in the number and viability of deep tech startups

Increased private investment and global partnerships

Acceleration of R&D to market transitions in critical technology sectors

Bloomberg’s coverage underscores the government’s ambition to make India a preferred destination for deep tech innovation, particularly at a time when global competition for talent and investment in advanced technologies is intensifying.

Looking Ahead

Industry experts cited by ThePrint believe the new rules will encourage more scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs to found startups, while scaling up support for high-impact technologies with national and global relevance. While both outlets note strong optimism, they also report some calls for ongoing refinement of implementation guidelines and monitoring to ensure effective delivery of benefits.

For stakeholders, the expanded tax breaks, clearer definitions, and streamlined funding processes represent a significant step forward. The new rules are expected to unlock growth for India’s deep tech sector—currently accounting for a small but rapidly growing share of the country’s startup ecosystem—and foster the next wave of innovation-driven enterprises.