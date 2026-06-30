India lifts temporary petrol and diesel sale curbs after supply shock

India eased emergency fuel controls after a Middle East supply shock, reopening retail pumps to fleets and capping diesel sales only until July 1.

India lifted temporary petrol and diesel sale curbs after officials judged the country’s fuel supply situation had improved, ending a brief emergency measure that had pushed commercial buyers away from retail pumps. The restrictions, imposed on June 12 and due to be withdrawn on July 1, were designed to prevent local shortages after disruption to global supply chains linked to the war in the Middle East.

The June 12 order, the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, barred industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying fuel at retail stations. It also capped diesel sales at 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day, while telling bulk users to source their requirements from bulk sale points instead of petrol pumps. Government information said the temporary rules were initially valid for up to 90 days and were aimed at curbing black marketing, hoarding and diversion of subsidised fuel.

Officials had pointed to uneven, extraordinary demand growth at some outlets as bulk diesel buyers shifted to PSU retail stations because of a price gap. The rollback indicates those immediate pressures had eased enough for the central government to unwind controls before the temporary order ran its full course. For fleets, transport operators and other large fuel users, the change restored normal access to retail channels and removed a short-lived workaround that had complicated purchasing.

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The move also fits India’s broader exposure to oil-market shocks. India imports about 80% to 85% of its crude oil requirements, making it vulnerable when tensions in West Asia threaten supply routes or crude and refined product flows. The Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry has said India buys crude from around 40 countries, a spread officials have presented as a buffer against disruption, even as geopolitics around the Strait of Hormuz and other shipping lanes continues to unsettle energy markets.

For consumers and fuel markets beyond India, the reversal is a reminder that emergency retail controls can come and go quickly when supply conditions change. The lifting of the curbs does not erase the underlying risk from Middle East volatility, but it does show that New Delhi believed the acute domestic shortage threat had passed, at least for now.