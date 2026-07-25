India monsoon floods kill 50, displace 700,000 in Assam

Assam’s floods killed at least 50 people and forced 700,000 from their homes as the Brahmaputra overflowed 11 districts.

At least 50 people died and 700,000 were displaced after days of monsoon rain flooded Assam, turning a seasonal weather pattern into a major humanitarian emergency across northeastern India. Rescue crews moved people out of waterlogged districts as roads, homes and fields went under.

The flooding centered on the Brahmaputra River, one of Asia’s largest rivers, which originates in Tibet in China and runs about 900 kilometers, or 560 miles, through India and Bangladesh. In Assam, floodwaters spread across at least 11 districts, and rescue teams were evacuating residents from hard-hit areas as the river overflowed its banks.

A separate update on the same flooding crisis said more than 650,000 people had been affected and up to 80 remained missing. That scale of displacement points to a disaster that stretched well beyond the immediate death toll, with families forced into temporary shelter and communities cut off from normal access to food, medicine and transport.

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India’s monsoon is essential for agriculture, but intense rain can quickly overwhelm embankments, floodplains and local response systems. In flood events like this, schools and clinics are often damaged or isolated, livestock can be lost, and farmers can be left with little time to protect crops or recover once the water recedes. The poorest households tend to bear the heaviest burden because they have the fewest resources to move belongings, secure shelter or rebuild.

The crisis in Assam also fits a pattern that has repeatedly strained emergency capacity in northeastern India. Separate AP reports on flooding in the region have recorded at least 16 deaths in one disaster, at least 22 in another and at least 15 deaths in floods that hit both India and Bangladesh. Those episodes, together with the latest toll in Assam, point to a recurring vulnerability in river basin states where heavy monsoon rain can quickly overwhelm infrastructure, planning and relief operations.