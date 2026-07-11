India seize 269-run lead at Lord's after England collapse to 170

India led by 269 at Lord's after Kranti Gaud's 5-37 and a record Women’s Test crowd of 15,243 watched England collapse to 170.

India moved to the edge of control at Lord's, building a 269-run lead by stumps on day two after England were bowled out for 170 in their first innings. The hosts now face the highest chase in women's Test history if they are to force a win, with Australia’s 198 against England in Sydney in 2011 the standard they would have to break.

The setting sharpened the significance of the scoreline. This was the first women’s Test ever played at Lord’s, and the ground drew 15,243 spectators for the day, a record attendance for a Women’s Test. The occasion carried extra weight at a venue that first hosted a women’s international nearly 142 years ago, and India’s position suggested the format can still produce stages large enough to justify greater attention.

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India’s dominance was built in two parts. They posted 285 in their first innings before England’s reply unravelled under pressure from Kranti Gaud, whose 5-37 made her the first woman to have her name added to the Lord’s Test honours board. England found their best resistance through Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones, who added 84 for the fifth wicket, but that stand only delayed the slide. Once it ended, England lost their last six wickets for just 39 runs.

India finished day two at 154-1 in their second innings, with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 69. Shafali Verma made 33 and Yastika Bhatia was 39 not out, extending the lead and leaving England little room to recover. The margin followed India’s emphatic 347-run Test win over England in Navi Mumbai in December 2023, another reminder of how decisively they have handled this rivalry in the longest format.

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The scoreline also raises the same question women’s Tests have carried for years: whether the game is being given enough scheduling space and investment to become a regular elite contest rather than a rare attraction. Lord’s provided the crowd, the history and the platform. India provided the evidence that when the format is staged properly, the standard can match the occasion.