India Steps Up Drive to Boost Medical and Wellness Tourism

The CCI has announced a new initiative to position India as a leading global destination for medical and wellness tourism, aiming to attract more international patients and strengthen the sector.

India is intensifying its efforts to establish itself as a trusted world-class hub for medical and wellness tourism, with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI) playing a central role in the latest promotional initiative. The move seeks to capitalize on the country’s growing reputation for affordable, high-quality healthcare and holistic wellness practices.

New Push to Attract International Patients

The CCI’s announcement comes as India’s medical tourism sector continues to recover and expand following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the Indian government, the number of inbound medical tourists has been steadily increasing, with visitors drawn by advanced treatments, skilled professionals, and cost-effective procedures.

India is ranked among the top destinations for medical tourism globally, attracting patients from Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Common treatments sought include cardiac surgery, orthopedic procedures, organ transplants, and fertility treatments, as well as traditional wellness therapies like Ayurveda and yoga.

Strategic Promotion and Policy Support

The CCI’s initiative is expected to augment ongoing government strategies, such as streamlined medical visa policies and hospital accreditation standards. These measures are designed to assure international patients of safety, transparency, and quality care.

According to industry analysis from the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian medical tourism market was valued at over $6 billion and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Primary growth drivers include:

Lower treatment costs compared to Western countries

English-speaking medical staff

Accredited hospitals equipped with modern technologies

A strong tradition of traditional and integrative medicine

Quality and Trust as Core Pillars

By positioning India as a trusted destination, the CCI aims to address concerns about quality and regulatory oversight that sometimes deter international patients. Initiatives involve:

Promoting widely recognized hospital accreditations, such as those from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)

Encouraging medical institutions to adopt transparent pricing and international best practices

Highlighting India’s strengths in both conventional and wellness-based therapies

Wellness Tourism: The Holistic Edge

India’s appeal extends beyond conventional medicine, with wellness tourism—centered on yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, and naturopathy—emerging as a significant draw. The World Health Organization recognizes India’s leadership in traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine, offering unique experiences unavailable elsewhere.

Many international visitors combine medical procedures with wellness retreats, leveraging India’s rich heritage for holistic recovery and rejuvenation.

Looking Ahead

With the CCI’s renewed focus, India is poised to further strengthen its position in the global healthcare travel market. The synergy between advanced medical infrastructure and wellness traditions gives India a competitive advantage as international tourism rebounds.

Continued investment in quality standards, patient safety, and transparent communication will be key to sustaining growth. As India seeks to welcome more global patients, the sector’s evolution will be closely watched by industry leaders and policymakers alike.