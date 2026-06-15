India unemployment rises to 5.5% in May, rural joblessness climbs

India’s jobless rate hit 5.5% in May, an 11-month high, as rural unemployment jumped to 5.1% even as cities eased to 6.4%.

India’s growth story got a labor-market reality check in May. Unemployment rose to 5.5% from 5.2% in April, topping the 5.3% that economists had expected and pointing to a modest softening in hiring across the country. The national figure still looks manageable on its own, but the split beneath it was more troubling: rural joblessness climbed while city unemployment eased.

Rural unemployment rose to 5.1% in May from 4.6% in April, a sharper move than the national average and a sign that pressure is building where jobs are often tied to agriculture, local construction and informal work. Urban unemployment, by contrast, slipped to 6.4% from 6.6%. That divergence matters because it suggests the weakness is not broad-based in the same way everywhere, but it also shows that the burden is falling hardest on villages and smaller towns, where income swings quickly filter into household spending.

The labor-force data added another warning sign. The Labour Force Participation Rate for people aged 15 and above fell to 54.4% in May from 55.0% in April and 54.8% a year earlier. Rural participation stood at 56.6%, while urban participation was 49.8%, underscoring how many working-age people are still outside the labor market, especially in cities. The May estimates were based on responses from 373,887 individuals across rural and urban India under the revised Periodic Labour Force Survey framework, the government’s main tool for tracking unemployment, labor-force participation and worker-population ratios.

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The latest reading also extends a pattern rather than marking a one-month wobble. May was the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the unemployment rate, after 5.1% in March and 5.2% in April. In the January-March quarter, urban unemployment had been 6.6% and rural unemployment 4.3%, which makes May’s rural jump especially notable. The broader message for New Delhi is clear: headline growth is still intact, but job creation is not keeping pace evenly, and the sectors that must absorb new entrants are not doing enough to prevent a gradual deterioration in labor conditions.