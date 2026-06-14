Indian air force An-32 crashes in Assam, killing all five onboard

An Indian Air Force An-32 crashed near Jorhat during a routine flight, killing all five onboard and triggering an inquiry into the service’s aging transport fleet.

A routine Indian Air Force flight ended in disaster in Assam when an An-32 transport aircraft crashed near Jorhat Air Force Station and killed all five people on board. The accident turned a standard logistics and training sortie into a major test of military aviation safety, with investigators now examining how a workhorse transport plane came down in India’s northeast.

The aircraft was an Antonov An-32, a twin-engine turboprop that has served the Indian Air Force since 1984 and remains central to logistics, disaster relief and high-altitude operations. The service operates about 100 of the aircraft, making the crash especially significant for a fleet that is still widely used despite its age. Some reports said the plane was landing when it crashed and caught fire after impact.

The Indian Air Force later identified the dead as Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam. In some accounts, one co-pilot survived and was receiving medical treatment, but the Air Force initially confirmed five fatalities and said crash-site management and initial inquiries were underway.

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The location deepens the operational questions. Jorhat Air Force Station sits in Assam, where air transport is especially important because of difficult terrain and remote areas. A crash during a routine flight, rather than an especially demanding combat mission, is likely to focus attention on maintenance standards, technical reliability, training, operational discipline and the broader condition of the transport fleet.

Senior officials moved quickly to express condolences. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government was in touch with the relevant authorities and ready to provide support and assistance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed anguish over the deaths of the five personnel. A Court of Inquiry was reported to have been ordered, a standard step that signals the Air Force will try to establish whether mechanical failure, procedural lapses or other factors were involved.

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For the Indian military, the loss carries both human and institutional weight. The An-32 has long been a backbone of the Air Force’s transport arm, but its age and heavy use have made fleet upkeep a persistent concern. This crash will intensify scrutiny of whether maintenance, upgrades and long-term replacement planning are keeping pace with the demands placed on an aircraft still relied on for daily operations across India’s far-flung terrain.