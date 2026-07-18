Indian mother stabbed to death in Hayes leaves devastated family

Kirandeep Kaur was killed in bed beside her husband and three-month-old baby in Hayes, leaving relatives in India devastated and a baby’s future uncertain.

Kirandeep Kaur was stabbed to death as she slept beside her husband and three-month-old baby in the bedroom of a home on Uxbridge Road in Hayes, west London. Police have charged Daniel Sean James with murder, attempted murder and possession of a bladed article after a double stabbing.

The court heard that a man broke into the home and attacked Kaur while she was asleep. Kaur’s husband was injured in the attack. James has been identified as being of Mercer Place, Pinner.

Photo by DeeP Singh

Family members in India have described the killing as a possible hate crime. Kaur was originally from Tarn Taran district in Punjab, and later fundraising efforts raised £30,292 to help support the baby and meet related costs, including the possible repatriation of Kaur’s body to India.

Photo by Kampus Production

Hounslow Council’s Domestic & Sexual Abuse Team provides free and confidential advice and support to anyone affected by domestic and sexual violence and abuse in the borough, including forced marriage, honour-based violence, stalking and harassment. The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is free and open 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247. Hounslow’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Outreach Service can also be reached on 07810 031 780. In an emergency, dial 999.