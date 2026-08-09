Indian student charged in Tucson murder after fleeing to Germany

Varun Batchigari was arrested in Germany after Tucson police accused him of killing Julissa Rubi Salazar and fleeing toward India with a stop overseas.

Varun Batchigari was arrested in Germany after Tucson police accused him of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Julissa Rubi Salazar, in an apartment near the University of Arizona. Authorities in Tucson charged the 20-year-old with first-degree murder, and KOLD also reported a kidnapping charge as the case moved from a campus-area death investigation into an international fugitive matter.

Investigators said Batchigari boarded a flight from Tucson International Airport to Germany on Thursday, the same day Salazar was found unresponsive in her apartment in midtown Tucson. Reports said he was traveling on to India with a stop in Germany, turning a local homicide case into a cross-border pursuit that pulled in German authorities and set up the legal questions that follow any arrest abroad.

Police said Salazar suffered traumatic injuries consistent with homicide. Local outlets identified her as a University of Arizona student, underscoring the toll on a campus community already grappling with the violence. The apartment where she was found was described as being near the University of Arizona, placing the killing in a densely populated student area of Tucson.

Reports also said investigators were examining Batchigari’s alleged history of violence and Salazar’s plans to end the relationship. In one account, police believed he strangled Salazar, took her cellphone and bank cards, and then used one of her bank cards to pay for a ride to Tucson International Airport. Those allegations, if borne out in court, would place the murder, the flight from Arizona, and the alleged effort to finance his escape in a single timeline.

With Batchigari now in Germany, the case will move through the mechanics of international custody and extradition if U.S. authorities seek his return to Arizona. That process generally requires coordination between German authorities and U.S. prosecutors before a suspect can be transferred to face charges in the jurisdiction where the killing occurred. For Salazar’s family and the University of Arizona community, the arrest abroad marks a new phase, but not an end, in a case that began with a student found dead in her own apartment.