Indian students turn to Europe as U.S. visa hurdles rise

Indian students are turning to Europe as U.S. visa rules tighten, even as American colleges hosted 1.18 million foreign students and new enrollments fell 17%.

Indian students are increasingly looking to Europe instead of the United States as rising tuition, tighter visa scrutiny and more uncertain post-study work rules make the American route less predictable. The shift is showing up in recruitment patterns from Germany to Ireland, with European universities marketing English-language programs and clearer pathways into work.

A January 2026 India-EU trade agreement with mobility provisions has added momentum to that trend. Education agents and students are also responding to a more difficult U.S. immigration climate after the Trump administration moved in July to tighten the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists.

The numbers underline why universities on both sides of the Atlantic are watching closely. The Institute of International Education said U.S. colleges and universities hosted 1,177,766 international students in the 2024/25 academic year, but new international enrollments fell 17% in fall 2025. India remained the largest place of origin, making any sustained decline in Indian applications a direct hit to many campuses.

That matters financially as well as academically. Fewer foreign students have already been hurting U.S. colleges, while Indian applicants face a higher-cost equation at a time when European public universities often charge less and offer more predictable visa processes. Search-result data cited in the reporting showed Indian student numbers in the Netherlands rising from about 2,630 in 2018/19 to about 3,700 in 2025/26, a sign of how quickly some European destinations are gaining ground.

The pull toward Europe is not a rejection of American universities, which still carry enormous brand value in India. It is a recalculation. Families still see overseas education as a path to better jobs and social mobility, but the destination now depends more on affordability, immigration certainty and whether a degree can translate into a work permit and a first job.

India is also building alternatives at home. New Delhi introduced rules in 2023 allowing top-ranked foreign universities to open in India, giving students another option if they want an international credential without leaving the country for four years or more. That adds pressure on U.S. institutions already dealing with softer demand and gives European schools another opening to recruit.

The broader trend is a warning for U.S. tech employers and universities that rely on Indian talent. A separate measure of stress showed Indian student arrivals to the U.S. plunged 46% in July 2025 from a year earlier, a drop that points to a pipeline under strain just as global competition for skilled graduates is intensifying.