Indians Favor Southeast Asia and Europe for 2026 Summer Travel

Indians are choosing Southeast Asia and Europe as top picks for 2026 summer vacations, driven by affordability, connectivity, and evolving travel trends.

Indian travelers are embracing Southeast Asia and Europe as their preferred destinations for the 2026 summer vacation season, according to a recent NDTV report. This trend, supported by official statistics and travel industry data, underscores changing preferences shaped by affordability, improved air connectivity, and evolving consumer interests.

Growing Demand for International Travel

Data from the UNWTO Tourism Statistics and the Ministry of Tourism, India confirm a significant rise in outbound travel from India. As pandemic-era restrictions fade, industry experts expect the number of Indians traveling abroad to surpass pre-2020 levels. The Statista Indian Tourism database shows that outbound holiday bookings for summer 2026 are up by over 18% compared to the previous year.

Top Destinations: Southeast Asia Leads, Europe Remains Strong

Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia rank as the most popular choices for Indian families and solo travelers, as reported by NDTV and supported by industry booking trends.

rank as the most popular choices for Indian families and solo travelers, as reported by NDTV and supported by industry booking trends. Paris, London, and Rome continue to attract a steady flow of Indian tourists, driven by cultural appeal and improved flight options.

continue to attract a steady flow of Indian tourists, driven by cultural appeal and improved flight options. Emerging destinations such as Vietnam, Turkey, and Greece are also seeing notable increases in interest, according to Expedia India's most popular destinations list.

NDTV notes that Southeast Asia’s attractiveness is rooted in its visa-on-arrival policies, short flight times, and competitive pricing. Meanwhile, Europe remains a ‘bucket list’ region for many Indians, with family-friendly itineraries and historic landmarks continuing to draw visitors.

Key Factors Driving Travel Choices

Several factors are influencing where Indians choose to vacation in 2026:

Affordability: Southeast Asian destinations offer attractive packages and value-for-money experiences, making them accessible to a wider demographic.

Southeast Asian destinations offer attractive packages and value-for-money experiences, making them accessible to a wider demographic. Connectivity: The OAG Travel Demand Recovery Dashboard highlights a sharp increase in direct flights and new airline routes between India and major international cities.

The OAG Travel Demand Recovery Dashboard highlights a sharp increase in direct flights and new airline routes between India and major international cities. Family and Group Travel: Many Indian travelers are opting for multi-generational family trips, group tours, and destination weddings, boosting demand for destinations with diverse activities.

Many Indian travelers are opting for multi-generational family trips, group tours, and destination weddings, boosting demand for destinations with diverse activities. Experiential Travel: There is a growing preference for immersive experiences, such as culinary tours in Italy, wildlife safaris in South Africa, and adventure sports across Southeast Asia.

Changing Demographics and Booking Patterns

According to NDTV and supported by Statista data, a younger, more digitally-savvy segment is driving the surge in outbound travel. Online travel platforms report a spike in early bookings—up to 40% of summer trips are already reserved by April 2026. Flexible cancellation policies and travel insurance coverage are also influencing booking behavior, as travelers seek to minimize uncertainty.

Looking Ahead

The trend of Indian travelers favoring Southeast Asia and Europe for their 2026 summer vacations is expected to hold steady, barring any major global disruptions. Industry observers anticipate further diversification in destination choices, with greater emphasis on sustainability and personalized experiences. As airlines add new connections and travel regulations become more streamlined, the Indian outbound tourism market is set for continued robust growth.